Review: DISNEY ON ICE Returns to Vancouver with a new LET’S DANCE Production

There’s nothing like a burst of Disney magic to bring brightness to Vancouver, and DISNEY ON ICE presents LET’S DANCE did exactly that at the Pacific Coliseum. The arena lifted as soon as the lights dropped, matched by a warm holiday sing-along that set the tone for a night built on movement and music. The show moved quickly, pulling families into an atmosphere shaped by colour, rhythm, and constant interaction.

This new production leaned fully into its party theme. Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy took over as DJs and pushed the momentum with remixed Disney tracks that linked each scene. The program covered stories from Wish, Frozen 2, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana, each one staged with sharp visuals that matched the pace of the skating. Vancouver also received a rare treat, since this is the only touring production to feature multiple characters from the movie Wish together. The run continues at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC through November 30. A limited number of seats remain for families who want a fast, music-heavy night filled with familiar characters and high energy skating.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

Once the main program began, the show shifted smoothly into a series of themed sections that kept the momentum high. Mickey and his friends ran the DJ booth with steady energy, linking scenes with mixes that matched the pace of the skating. Each transition pulled the audience into a different world.

Asha and Valentino brought the story of Wish to the ice with bright choreography and strong visual effects. Elsa, Anna, and Olaf lifted the arena with harmonies from Frozen 2. Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa added a jump in tempo that suited the Pride Lands. Ariel and Sebastian delivered a colourful “Under the Sea,” and Moana and Maui closed their segment with warm, steady movement. One of the loudest reactions of the night came when Stitch appeared as a guest DJ and pushed the energy even higher.

The pre-show holiday sing-along strengthened the sense of scale. Goofy and Donald guided families through a short medley of seasonal songs while oversized ornaments moved above the crowd. The main program built on that spirit with sharp figure skating, aerial work, and strong visual effects. Many of the largest reactions came from moments that took performers above the ice or shifted the lighting in dramatic ways.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

The production’s size showed behind the scenes. The tour travels with twelve trucks and needs about fourteen hours to set up, filling a 120 by 60 foot rink with staging, props, and equipment. More than two hundred costumes appear throughout the night, made from over a mile of fabric and detailed with thousands of Swarovski rhinestones. Quick changes happen in under two minutes, supported by a large backstage team.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

The technical design added another level of impact. More than five hundred lighting fixtures and almost sixteen hundred cues shaped the mood of each segment. The sound system reached close to forty-five thousand watts, matched by live effects that heightened key moments. A large LED wall, built from more than one hundred panels and over two million pixels, rose to the height of a two-story house and gave each story its own vivid backdrop.

All of these elements created a constant sense of motion. The show encouraged the crowd to sing, move, and react throughout the night. Families left with a strong sense of the detail, coordination, and technical skill behind every moment on and above the ice.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

Overall, DISNEY ON ICE presents LET’S DANCE was an entertaining show filled with surprises and magic that was undeniably fun to watch. Once the show began, the opening with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy felt strong and familiar. Seeing Mickey step onto the DJ podium drew one of the biggest reactions from the crowd. The LET’S DANCE theme tied each segment together and gave the production a clear rhythm as it shifted between stories. The special effects also made an impact. The skaters opened the night with a ramp sequence full of flips and jumps. Some small fireworks surprised younger children, but the moment passed quickly.

Compared to the last tour stop in Vancouver, which focused more deeply on Encanto and Frozen, this year’s show offered a wider variety. The broader mix of films meant there was always something new happening on the ice. This kept the pace lively and gave families the chance to see characters they connect with. The variety also supported the party theme and created more opportunities for surprises and quick transitions.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

The program started with Wish. Although the film is newer for many families, the segment worked well as an introduction. The choreography featured clean group formations and a strong lift when Asha rose into the air. Frozen 2 followed. Children in the audience responded to it right away. The costume for Sven looked close to the film’s design and Olaf, even at human height, brought in plenty of laughter. The moment when his head popped off and was placed back on fit the humour of the character.

The Lion King section stood out for costume design and staging. Pumbaa looked detailed and visually clear from every angle. The switch from young Simba to older Simba was neat and the final image of Simba and Nala on Pride Rock felt memorable. Zazu flew across the rink, Rafiki’s look matched the tone of the film, and Scar received more focus than expected, which added balance to the story.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

The Little Mermaid kept things short while still touching on the most important moments. Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and Prince Eric moved through the core plot with smooth musical transitions. Moana followed with songs that received strong crowd responses. The boat piece looked effective on the ice, complete with Heihei perched and picking at the air. Maui’s costume matched the film closely and Tamatoa’s design had clear attention to detail. The segment focused more on story flow than skating tricks, which suited the narrative.

Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

The finale brought the main Disney characters back for a final burst of energy. The night felt centered on younger audiences, especially with the amount of interaction built into the beginning and the break. Children were consistently engaged and the overall atmosphere supported moments that many will remember when they look back on their first live shows.

DISNEY ON ICE presents LET’S DANCE delivered a fast, colourful, and family-focused night that held the attention of the arena from start to finish. The mix of classic characters, newer stories, and a steady stream of interactive moments gave the show broad appeal. The production stayed lively, offered strong visual highlights, and created an atmosphere filled with movement and excitement. For families looking for a holiday outing that blends music, skating, and familiar faces on the ice, this year’s edition brought a bright and memorable experience to Vancouver.

DISNEY ON ICE presents LET’S DANCE will play at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC from November 26 to 30, 2025. Tickets are on sale now and are available online at the link below or in-person at the venue box office.

Top Photo Credit: Disney On Ice

