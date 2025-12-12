Interview: Chelsea Rose Winsby and Synthia Yusuf Talk Playing Elsa and Anna in FROZEN

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, FROZEN has taken over the Stanley BFL Canada Stage in a large-scale production put on by the Arts Club Theatre Company in Vancouver, BC. The musical runs from October 30, 2025 to January 4, 2026 and draws from the Oscar-winning 2013 film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee. The animated film became a global hit, reaching 1.2 billion dollars at the box office and inspiring a Broadway run in 2018, international productions, and a North American tour.

Bringing the world of Arendelle to life in Vancouver are Chelsea Rose Winsby as Elsa and Synthia Yusuf as Anna. Their performances sit at the centre of a production shaped by dynamic set changes, digital effects, and a score expanded from the film. Both actors bring a personal perspective to the roles, shaped by their own histories, instincts, and connection to the story’s themes.

Chelsea remembers seeing the film when it first came out. She listened to the soundtrack often, but chose not to revisit the movie or watch other stage versions while preparing for the role. “I wanted to work from my memory of Elsa, using what I remembered while shaping my own interpretation,” she said. She focused on what felt true to her and allowed the script to guide her version of the character.

For Synthia, Anna’s foundation began with core questions she asks of every role. “I approached Anna by first digging into the truth of what she wants and where she comes from,” she said. The film offered a strong base to research, and she wanted to avoid any one-dimensional versions of the character. Once she understood Anna’s circumstances, she added her own personality to shape the performance. She has played iconic roles before, including Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Maria in The Sound of Music, and she approaches each with the same aim. “I want people to recognize the character they love, and also fall in love with the person I create on stage,” she said.

Synthia Yusuf in Disney’s FROZEN, 2025. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Both actors found aspects of the sisters that matched their own lives. Chelsea related to Elsa’s anxiety and her preference for space. She also felt close to the sister dynamic. “I am close with my own sister, so the bond between Elsa and Anna feels personal,” she said. Synthia connected with Anna’s perseverance. “She believes in the good in people, sometimes at her own expense,” she said. “My therapist says I have strong perseverance. I think Anna shares that quality.”

Their onstage chemistry grew naturally. The two performers had worked together before, which helped them step into the relationship with ease. “We texted each other right away when we got the roles,” Chelsea said. “Because we have a strong offstage connection, finding the onstage connection felt natural.” Synthia agreed. “We have a history of friendship and partnership. I admire Chelsea as an artist, so it felt easy to step into a sister relationship in this piece.”

FROZEN includes some of the most recognizable stage effects in modern musical theatre. The team uses moving floors, smoke, flying fabric, digital transitions, and fast costume changes to create the world of Arendelle. For Chelsea, the build to “Let It Go” still raises her heart rate. “There are many moving parts and a lot of magic involved,” she said. “Every night before ‘Let It Go’ I am thinking, please let everything work.” The technical elements took time to refine. Even on opening night, one of the cape effects was finalized only a short time before curtain.

Chelsea Rose Winsby and the cast of Disney’s FROZEN, 2025. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Synthia faces a different set of challenges. Anna’s journey involves many costume changes with little time offstage. “Managing all of that is difficult,” she said. She enjoys the transformation that special effects bring once the timing and placement are secure. “When I know exactly where to stand and how to time the changes, I can stop thinking about the mechanics and enjoy the audience as they feel transported too.”

Both actors have musical moments they look forward to each night. For Chelsea, it is “Monster,” a song added for the stage version. “It is emotional and musically dynamic. It is a rock song, and I am in a rock band outside of this, so singing in that style feels rewarding,” she said. Synthia pointed to “For the First Time in Forever,” which she described as both challenging and thrilling. “I feel like I have finished a marathon when I reach the final note,” she said.

Performing for Vancouver audiences adds another layer of meaning. Chelsea has appeared in several holiday shows at the Stanley and calls the theatre her artistic home. “Doing a show of this size and bringing that level of magic to Vancouver audiences feels incredible,” she said. Synthia shares the sense of purpose. “FROZEN is loved by people of all ages,” she said. “At a time when arts and culture face major challenges, especially in Vancouver, I hope audiences understand why supporting the arts in our city is essential.”

Synthia Yusuf and Chelsea Rose Winsby in Disney’s FROZEN. Photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Both actors notice reactions from the crowd every night. Children often call out the characters’ names as soon as they enter. Chelsea said these moments stand out. “They sit there in their little dresses and capes, full of excitement,” she said. “Children’s reactions are the best.” Synthia enjoys the mix of responses from children and adults, including the collective shock when Hans reveals his plan. “I am still surprised by how many people have not seen FROZEN yet,” she said.

As audiences leave the theatre, both hope certain themes stay with them. Chelsea wants people to remember both the cast and their work on stage. “I hope people remember that moment when the first song begins and they see everyone together,” she said. Synthia hopes viewers take the story’s values with them. “Chosen family and love being the antidote to our problems are the core ideas,” she said. “Anyone can be the hero of their own story. You do not need magical powers or a handsome prince to save you!”

Disney’s FROZEN presented by The Arts Club Theatre Company starring Chelsea Rose Winsby and Synthia Yusuf will play in Vancouver, BC at the Stanley BFL Canada Stage until January 4th, 2026. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Chelsea Rose Winsby and Synthia Yusuf

