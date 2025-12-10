Tickets to MAMMA MIA! at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre to go on on Sale Next Week

Single tickets for the upcoming May 26 to 31, 2026 engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre will go on sale December 15, 2025 at 10 a.m. PST.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.



To date, MAMMA MIA! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $7 billion at the box office.



The 25th Anniversary production of MAMMA MIA! made a triumphant return to Broadway in August 2025 for a limited six-month run at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it had its first Broadway opening in 2001. MAMMA MIA! played for a record-breaking 14 years on Broadway, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.



With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.