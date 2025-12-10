Michael Harrison To Bring Comedy Ventriloquism Show To Anvil Theatre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From America’s Got Talent, ventriloquist Michael Harrison will appear at Anvil Theatre for two performances.

Harrison, a comedian and ventriloquist with a long international touring history, has performed more than 3,500 shows in over 40 countries and has been a headlining entertainer for Disney for more than two decades. His show will combine ventriloquism, comedy, and audience interaction, including routines in which participants take part onstage.

Harrison’s work encourages audiences of all ages to engage with creativity and imagination, themes that underpin the structure of his performance. His career encompasses stage work, television appearances, and specialty acts developed for family audiences.

The performance will offer an up-close presentation of Harrison’s ventriloquism and character work at Anvil Theatre.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $53 for adults and $30 for seniors and students; prices include service charges and taxes. Performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Anvil Theatre, 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster, BC V3M 1B6. For more information, patrons may contact the box office at 604-636-4448.

