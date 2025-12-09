Massey Theatre Hosts International Guitar Night

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world’s premier touring guitar festival, International Guitar Night, returns to Massey Theatre with an unforgettable lineup of four extraordinary guitarists, Sunday, February 1, 2026. Experience an evening of world class guitar mastery, diverse musical traditions, and intimate storytelling. This year’s all-Canadian tour features classical and flamenco guitarist Itamar Erez, jazz guitarist and vocalist Jocelyn Gould, harp guitar innovator and fingerstyle virtuoso Jamie Dupuis, and flamenco guitarist Caroline Planté.

“We are proud to be hosting this exceptional edition of IGN. Especially because it features Canada’s great guitarists as they travel through on their world tour.” Jessica Schneider, Executive & Programming Director, Massey Theatre.

Itamar Erez is an internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer whose music fuses Middle Eastern delicacy, jazz improvisation, and other world music influences. A recipient of both the 2014 ACUM Prize for Special Achievement in Jazz and the Landau Prize, he has shared the stage with artists such as Omar Faruk Tekbilek, Tomatito, and Avishai Cohen, performing at venues including Carnegie Hall, the Barbican, and the Sydney Opera House. His albums Mi Alegria (2019), May Song (2022), and Migrant Voices (2024, with Hamin Honari) explore the dynamic interplay of global musical languages. Erez tours widely throughout Europe, North America, and the Middle East, with recent appearances at JazzAhead (Germany), in Israel with his quartet, and across Canada and the U.S.

JUNO Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Jocelyn Gould is known for her soulful tone, modern bebop phrasing, and charismatic presence. Lauded by Jersey Jazz Magazine as “an international favorite,” she has shared stages with Freddy Cole, Bria Skonberg, and Michael Dease, among others. Her four solo albums include Elegant Traveler (2021 JUNO winner), Sonic Bouquet (2024 JUNO nominee), and Portrait of Right Now (2024), which features original compositions and stunning vocal interpretations of jazz classics. Gould has performed globally at top venues like Birdland, Dizzy’s Club, Jazzhus Montmartre, and Pizza Express SOHO. A passionate bandleader, her live shows showcase both virtuosic guitar and heartfelt vocals, making her one of today’s most compelling jazz artists.

Jamie Dupuis is a Canadian guitarist and composer celebrated for his masterful fingerstyle technique and his distinctive voice on the harp guitar. His viral 2016 cover of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” earned over 19 million views and international acclaim. Winner of the Canadian Guitar Festival Competition (2016), he combines classical training with influences from rock, jazz, and folk to create genre-defying performances and arrangements. A graduate of both Cambrian College and Musicians Institute in Hollywood, Dupuis performs globally and has released numerous recordings and YouTube videos that showcase his versatility across classical, jazz, blues, and pop styles. Inspired by artists like Tommy Emmanuel and Django Reinhardt, his dynamic artistry continues to push boundaries on both acoustic and harp guitars.

Caroline Planté is one of the world’s few prominent female flamenco guitarists and a pioneering voice in contemporary flamenco composition. Born in Montréal and trained in both Canada and Spain, she studied with master musicians and led Cruceta Flamenco in Madrid as musical director and composer from 2005 to 2013. Her 2010 album 8 Reflexiones made history as the first flamenco CD composed and recorded by a woman, receiving international acclaim.

Since returning to Montréal in 2013, Planté has launched innovative projects and collaborated with flamenco artists from diverse backgrounds. Her latest work, The Roses of Lorca, premiered in 2024 and draws inspiration from Spanish poet Federico García Lorca. With over three decades of experience, she remains a bold and expressive voice in the flamenco world.

