Ruby Slippers Theatre To Present THE BAKING SHOW SHOW: THE PLAY

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ruby Slippers Theatre will present its premiere production of THE BAKING SHOW SHOW: THE PLAY by Faly Mevamanana in association with the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts and Presentation House Theatre. The dark comedy will be performed at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby and at Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver.

Written by Mevamanana and directed by Jasmine Chen, the play follows Grace, a contestant in a high-stakes baking competition whose pursuit of success leads to obsession and sabotage. The work examines competition culture in the context of social media and reality television, focusing on ambition, perfectionism, and personal cost.

The production will feature performances by Faly Mevamanana, Sharon Crandall, and Andy Marie. The creative team includes Jasmine Chen as director, Arthi Chandra and Katerina Bakolias as dramaturgs, Maria Zarillo as stage manager, Anna Brew as apprentice stage manager, Nico Dicecco as production manager and technical director, Julia Kim as set designer, Jonathan Kim as lighting designer, Alaia Hamer as Costume Designer, Sapphire Haze (Aysha Dulong and Cindy Kao) as sound designers, Vanka Salim as projection designer, and Jodi Smith of JLS Entertainment as publicist.

Performances at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts will include evening shows and a matinee, with a post-show talkback scheduled following one performance. The North Vancouver run at Presentation House Theatre will also include evening and matinee performances, along with a scheduled post-show talkback. The running time is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available through the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts and Presentation House Theatre box offices.

Vancouver Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL (Theatre In The Country) 17.8% of votes 2. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Metro Theatre) 16.5% of votes 3. WEST SIDE STORY (CTORA Theatre) 15.4% of votes Vote Now!