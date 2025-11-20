Review: Hannah Bahng Brings The MISUNDERSTOOD WORLD TOUR to Vancouver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hannah Bahng took the stage at The Vogue Theatre last week with a style that felt bold in its simplicity. No excess. No distraction. The focus stayed on her songwriting, her tone, and the emotional pull of each track. THE MISUNDERSTOOD WORLD TOUR stop in Vancouver, BC, presented by MRG LIVE, reinforced her rise as a young artist shaping her own space with intention and purpose.

Hannah Bahng’s journey into music started long before she released her debut single. Born in Sydney in 2004, she entered the world of songwriting through piano lessons encouraged by her mother. This early training built the foundation for the alternative and indie style she explores today. Her online presence grew in 2021 when she shared personal vlogs and acoustic covers on YouTube. These videos introduced her to a global audience and helped her figure out the type of artist she wanted to become.

She made her official debut in 2023, with the single, “Perfect Blues” under her self-owned label, Bahng Entertainment. The release marked the beginning of her career as a Korean Australian soloist with full creative control over her work. Her next major project arrived in 2024 with The Abysmal EP, written and produced with Andrew Luce. The EP showed a blend of piano lines, pulsing rhythms, and emotional honesty. It passed 30 million Spotify streams and led to her first headline run, The Abysmal Tour, which sold out venues across several regions.

Her most recent era centres around The Misunderstood EP, released in 2025, along with a series of singles including “what never lived,” “Sweet Satin Boy,” and “Orchid / Flame.” The new material continues her focus on introspection and atmosphere. Hannah’s steady growth reflects her approach to every part of her creative process, from writing to video direction to merchandise design. Her show in Vancouver showed the same level of intention that has shaped her rise over the last few years.

Following the success of her first concert run, which reached audiences in the United States, Australia, and Europe, Hannah Bahng returned this fall with THE MISUNDERSTOOD WORLD TOUR. The tour supports her newest release, The Misunderstood EP, and includes 28 dates across the United States and Canada. It opened on October 20 in Orlando, FL and Will Close on December 3 in Dallas, TX.

Photo Credit: Hannah Bahng

Hannah’s show in Vancouver opened with RealestK, an R&B soul singer-songwriter from Toronto, ON. His set drew strong reactions from the crowd, who seemed familiar with his music and responded with clear enthusiasm. His tracks carried layered production with slow mixed vocals that created a smooth lead-in to the main act.

The energy shifted once Hannah Bahng took the stage at around 9:00 p.m. This was her first time in Vancouver and The Vogue Theatre filled quickly with a dedicated audience. The turnout was larger than many recent shows at the venue. Overall, Hannah’s set moved between quiet reflection and strong emotional weight. Songs from The Misunderstood EP anchored the night and matched the tone of the tour with darker textures and steady momentum.

The structure of the show highlighted how she treated performance as an extension of her songwriting, presenting a night shaped with storytelling and clarity. She moved through her set with a range of instruments, switching between electric guitar and keyboard while supported by a live band on guitar and drums. The staging stayed clean with a raised platform and her signature cat logo glowing in different colours that matched each track.

A memorable moment arrived when Hannah paused to speak about her time in Vancouver. She joked about her stage outfit, which included a backwards hat and a baggy t-shirt she said she bought at Zumiez earlier that day. She described her look as giving “middle school fashion energy,” which earned loud cheers from the crowd. She shared that she visited Tim Hortons and tried Jollibee near the venue, bringing up Jollibee more than once with clear excitement.

The tone shifted into a calmer space with the song, “tonight’s the night i die to a frank ocean song,” from The Abysmal EP. The arrangement stayed stripped down, creating a relaxed atmosphere that carried into the next track, “Vertigo.” The lighting during these songs shaped the mood with soft colour changes that matched the emotion in the music.

Hannah later brought a fan onstage for an interactive moment. With the house lights up, she selected someone from the crowd and guided them through a short fashion show featuring Misunderstood Tour merchandise. The segment felt sincere and added a light personal touch to the concert.

Her set included two covers that added range to the night. She performed Britney Spears’ “...Baby One More Time” with a rock inspired arrangement supported by powerful lighting and stronger beats. Later, she introduced her cover of “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish, which featured piano and heavy vocals. Before performing it, she spoke about seeing Billie live, adding a personal touch to the song.

A standout moment came when she performed “Malibu,” an unreleased track with a bright groove and a catchy rhythm. The song lifted the energy in the room and became one of the most memorable surprises of the night.

Before closing her set, Hannah spoke about her views on live performance. She explained that a concert should not sound identical to a studio track. Variation, presence, and the shared experience matter to her. This approach shaped the entire night, which moved from rock-leaning moments to slower emotional sections before rising again with upbeat tracks. The show wrapped up at around 10:00 p.m. with an encore performance of “Perfect Blues.”

Hannah Bahng’s Vancouver stop of her tour showed how much thought she brings to every part of her work. Her voice, arrangements, and interaction with the crowd came together with purpose. Each choice served the story she wanted to tell on stage. The night moved with clear direction and left the audience with a strong sense of who she is as an artist. With THE MISUNDERSTOOD WORLD TOUR, she continued to build a steady path forward, shaped by honesty, focus, and a growing confidence in her sound.

Hannah Bahng’s THE MISUNDERSTOOD WORLD TOUR stopped in Vancouver, BC on November 14, followed by Portland, OR on November 15, Seattle, WA on November 16, and San Francisco, CA on November 18. The tour continues on November 20 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Hannah Bahng

