HOLD ON LET GO To Return To The Russian Hall In 2026

Theatre Replacement and Company 605 will present the 2026 edition of HOLD ON LET GO at the Russian Hall in East Vancouver.

Curated by Maiko Yamamoto, Josh Martin, and Lisa Mariko Gelley, the annual festival will highlight contemporary performance work by Vancouver and Canadian artists, continuing its role as a space for experimentation and collaborative exploration.

Now in its sixteenth season, the festival will foreground independent theatre, dance, and performance at a moment when creating such work remains increasingly challenging. This year’s programming reflects the festival’s ongoing commitment to supporting artists who engage with uncertainty and complexity while imagining new possibilities for performance.

HOLD ON LET GO

The festival’s mainstage programming will include it is for when you meet me by Anjela Magpantay; Today is the evening to strike lightning/Aaj To Bijiliyan Girane Ki Shaam Hai by Justine A. Chambers and Simran Sachar; Sleep Has Her House: A Live Score by Magazinist; and a workshop presentation of End of Greatness by Theatre Replacement/Maiko Yamamoto with musician, composer, theatre maker, and performer Veda Hille. Two in-development sharings will also be featured: Frankenkenstein by ellis cheadle and lost season by Conor Wylie. These works examine themes of collapse, transformation, and renewal through varied artistic lenses.

Festival gatherings will accompany the performances, including an Opening Night Party with Veda Hille Sisterhood; an artist talk by Sarah G. Stanley and Dylan Robinson; and a special edition of Not Quite Ready, a collage-making gathering featuring new or unfinished songs. The festival will also continue its Emerging Artist Series, curated and hosted by Theatre Replacement’s Creative Producer Intern, Amanda Sum.

TICKET INFORMATION

All Access Passes are $55, with Emerging Artist All Access Passes available for $35. Single tickets range from $20 to $30.

