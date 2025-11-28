TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Victoria Premiere Begins In January

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway in Victoria will present the Victoria premiere of the award-winning Broadway musical TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, on stage from January 6-11, 2026, at Victoria's Royal Theatre (805 Broughton St).

The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring true story of a woman who defied racism, sexism, and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n Roll. This smash-hit stage production celebrates Tina Turner's incredible talent and triumphant rise from a small-town girl with a big voice to an international icon, and features some of her biggest hits, including “What's Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High.”

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical first opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London's West End in 2018, and only just closed on September 13, 2025 – one of the venue's longest running shows. In North America, the Broadway production ran from 2019 to 2022 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The musical has since toured across North America and Europe, and had a sell-out season at Theatre Royal Sydney in Australia.

The Victoria production will feature Darilyn Burtley as Tina Turner, joined by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna), and Eleni Kutay (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, Richard Yarrell III.

The tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd. Sharika Niles serves as Associate Director with Choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast and Associate Choreography by Janet Rothermel. Set and Costume Designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson with Associate Scenic Designer Brian Webb, Costume Coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional Music and Arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with Music Supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., Lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet with Associate Lighting Designer John Viesta and Assistant Lighting Designer Ken Wills, Sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Associate Sound Designer Jaechelle Johnson, Projection Design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg with Associate Projection Designer Simon Harding and Animator Brittany Bland, Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates with Hair & Wig Coordinator Liz Printz and Casting by Murnane Casting.

For tickets and info, please visit: rmts.bc.ca.