World Premiere of WILD MIX Comes to the Southbank Centre 

On Thursday 6 November, the world premiere of Wild Mix by Jenny Moore will be presented at the Southbank Centre at 8.15pm as part of the venue’s new KUNSTY programme - a four-day celebration of ‘the rad, the queer and the uncategorisable.’



Created by composer and performer Jenny Moore, in collaboration with artists and members of F*Choir, Wild Mix is a bold new work that brings together some of London's most exciting and innovative DIY music talent to ask: is it possible to sing yourself back to life?



Rooted in communal singing, kickboxing, and drumming, this immersive musical embodies the daily practices of queer healing. Performed by a queer ensemble of five singers, drummers, and a kickboxer - friends, lovers, colleagues, housemates - Wild Mix features a soaring six-part song-cycle, multi-layered vocals, intense beats, and storytelling that is as visceral as it is lyrical.



At the heart of the performance is a striking, custom-built instrument - a transparent, water-filled boxing bag with a hydrophone - weighing 50 kilograms and towering like a human torso. This corporeal instrument becomes the soundscape’s heartbeat, shaping interactions to elicit sound, and forging a deeply personal sonic relationship between performer and audience. Through movement, voice, and ritual, Wild Mix asks: what does healing feel like?



The piece is presented on the back of Jenny Moore and F*Choir having supported the 2025 UK tour of legendary singer, composer and activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland, following a sold out headline show for the choir at the Barbican in March 2025.



Jenny Moore is a composer, singer, drummer, and live artist originally from Canada. She has been commissioned by arts organisations including Tate Britain, Tate Modern and Whitechapel Gallery, and founded and directs the 60-piece experimental F*Choir.



F*Choir is a London-based, all-genders, 60-piece community choir led by Jenny Moore. Since 2017, F*Choir has grown into a radical space for communal singing, experimenting with non-traditional notation, improvisation, and full-body vocal practice.



Wild Mix is produced by Metal & Water who are presenting three shows in the KUNSTY performance series at Southbank Centre, that platforms radical new work at the intersections of dance, live art, and cabaret.

Jenny Moore : Wild Mix will be presented at Southbank Centre: Queen Elizabeth Hall’s Purcell Room on Thursday 6 November 2025 at 8.15pm, before touring to Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts in Brighton on Thursday 29 January 2026.