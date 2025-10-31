 tracker
World Premiere of WILD MIX Comes to the Southbank Centre 

Jenny Moore : Wild Mix will be presented at Southbank Centre: Queen Elizabeth Hall’s Purcell Room on Thursday 6 November 2025 at 8.15pm.

World Premiere of WILD MIX Comes to the Southbank Centre  Image
On Thursday 6 November, the world premiere of Wild Mix by Jenny Moore will be presented at the Southbank Centre at 8.15pm as part of the venue’s new KUNSTY programme - a four-day celebration of ‘the rad, the queer and the uncategorisable.’

Created by composer and performer Jenny Moore, in collaboration with artists and members of F*Choir, Wild Mix is a bold new work that brings together some of London's most exciting and innovative DIY music talent to ask: is it possible to sing yourself back to life?

Rooted in communal singing, kickboxing, and drumming, this immersive musical embodies the daily practices of queer healing. Performed by a queer ensemble of five singers, drummers, and a kickboxer - friends, lovers, colleagues, housemates - Wild Mix features a soaring six-part song-cycle, multi-layered vocals, intense beats, and storytelling that is as visceral as it is lyrical.

At the heart of the performance is a striking, custom-built instrument - a transparent, water-filled boxing bag with a hydrophone - weighing 50 kilograms and towering like a human torso. This corporeal instrument becomes the soundscape’s heartbeat, shaping interactions to elicit sound, and forging a deeply personal sonic relationship between performer and audience. Through movement, voice, and ritual, Wild Mix asks: what does healing feel like?

The piece is presented on the back of Jenny Moore and F*Choir having supported the 2025 UK tour of legendary singer, composer and activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland, following a sold out headline show for the choir at the Barbican in March 2025.

Jenny Moore is a composer, singer, drummer, and live artist originally from Canada. She has been commissioned by arts organisations including Tate Britain, Tate Modern and Whitechapel Gallery, and founded and directs the 60-piece experimental F*Choir.

F*Choir is a London-based, all-genders, 60-piece community choir led by Jenny Moore. Since 2017, F*Choir has grown into a radical space for communal singing, experimenting with non-traditional notation, improvisation, and full-body vocal practice.

Wild Mix is produced by Metal & Water who are presenting three shows in the KUNSTY performance series at Southbank Centre, that platforms radical new work at the intersections of dance, live art, and cabaret. 

Wild Mix is produced by Metal & Water who are presenting three shows in the KUNSTY performance series at Southbank Centre, that platforms radical new work at the intersections of dance, live art, and cabaret. 




