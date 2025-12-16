SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE Live Concert Sets London World Premiere

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sleepless in Seattle will be performed live in concert for the very first time on Valentine’s Day 2026 at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Originally released by TriStar Pictures in 1993, the film will be presented on 14th February on a huge screen, while its soundtrack is performed live by a full band and orchestra. Tickets are available here.

Directed by Nora Ephron, Sleepless in Seattle follows the cross-country journey of two strangers whose lives and hearts intersect in unexpected ways. Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) is a recently widowed father whose heartfelt call to a late-night radio show captures the attention of Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a journalist on the opposite side of the country who becomes unexpectedly drawn to him. As Sam tries to rebuild a life with his young son and Annie questions the direction of her own, a series of chance moments and near-misses pull them toward one another, culminating in a hopeful twist on classic romantic destiny.

Broadway's Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Some Like It Hot) served as the composer and producer for Sleepless in Seattle, skilfully blending romantic standards such as Jimmy Durante’s As Time Goes By and Louis Armstrong’s A Kiss to Build a Dream On with his own original pieces.

Among them was A Wink and a Smile performed by Harry Connick Jr., which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. On Sleepless in Seattle in Concert, Marc Shaiman says: ‘I am so thrilled to learn that my score for Sleepless in Seattle is going to be performed live at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Working on “Sleepless” brought me incredible high and lows (the lows which you can read all about in my memoir “Never Mind The Happy”!).

Lows notwithstanding, it truly was a great blessing to be part of this now iconic film and I hope both the orchestra and the audience have a swinging time at this live-to-film performance and go together like a wink and a smile!’

Sleepless in Seattle earned a further Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, as well as multiple Golden Globe® nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actor for Tom Hanks. With the story by Jeff Arch and the screenplay by Nora Ephron and David S. Ward and Jeff Arch, TriStar Pictures’ Sleepless in Seattle was produced by Gary Foster and executive produced by Lynda Obst and Patrick Crowley. The film also stars Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger and Rob Reiner.