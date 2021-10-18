Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Waterloo East Theatre Postpones LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S NEW YORK to 2022

All ticket holders will be fully refunded and we will be in touch when new dates are announced.

Oct. 18, 2021  
Waterloo East Theatre Postpones LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S NEW YORK to 2022

Waterloo East Theatre has announced the postponement of 'Leonard Bernstein's New York' to 2022.

They released the following statement below:

"Due to an unforeseen personal matter - not Covd-19 related - and the limited time to recast and rehearse the show in time to open next week, there has been no alternative but to make the difficult decision to postpone the production to 2022. All ticket holders will be fully refunded and we will be in touch when new dates are announced."

For more information visit: https://www.waterlooeast.co.uk/


