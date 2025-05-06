Virtuoso Pianist Brad Kella Sets First Ever Headline UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Liverpudlian virtuoso pianist Brad Kella has announced his first ever headline UK tour, ahead of the release of his debut album ‘Phoebe’s Melody’, released 6th June on Modern Sky UK.

Beginning at Glasgow’s Oran Moor on 16 September, Kella will also perform in Manchester and Birmingham before its finale at London’s iconic Union Chapel. Tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday 9th May at 10am from Ticketmaster. Fans who pre-order the album from Kella's website will receive a presale link to purchase tickets ahead of the general sale.

Kella's career has taken off since he was named the winner of Channel 4’s The Piano by superstar pianists Lang Lang and Mika. He has signed with the independent record label Modern Sky, appeared at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall and performed his own sell-out show at Liverpool’s famed Philharmonic Hall.

Kella could ‘create an album a day, just because I love creating music,’ he says – and he’s poured his heart into his debut album, titled ‘Phoebe’s Melody’ in honour of his two daughters, who gave him ‘a huge amount of determination to get to a situation where I record an album’.

Playing his own pieces for eight hours from memory, he recorded it in London’s RAK studios, in collaboration with top string players and British orchestrator Rosie Danvers, who has worked with the likes of Coldplay, Jay-Z and Adele. ‘The album is something I’m so proud of. It’s sounding much bigger and better than I could have anticipated. Each piece is a reflection of a moment in my life, a step-by-step musical illustration.

A self-taught musician, Kella has his own unconventional approach that sets him apart in a classical world ruled by scores and traditions. He puts that down to playing from his heart and soul, rather than from reading printed music. ‘If I read music, that means I’m sat in front of someone else’s music, which immediately takes away huge amounts of creativity in the process,’ he says. ‘It puts me under immense pressure when I have to go on for a concert in front of thousands with no music in front of me. I think the pressure of it sparks amazing moments during the performance. Sometimes I’ll change a certain melody on the spot, and no one is expecting it.’

Kella is passionate about the power of music – and of the joy that creativity brings to people’s lives. Yet even with his new-found success, not every moment has been easy. ‘I’ve been playing with musicians who grew up in better circumstances than I ever did, and always had money for lessons. I feel like I’m in a foreign environment a lot of the time. But I don’t ever want to become something I’m not because of the people around me. I’m never going to change who I am because I think that’s what’s got me here today.’

Brad Kella Debut Headline Tour 2025:

16 September Glasgow Oran Mor

17 September Manchester Stoller Hall

18 September Birmingham Town Hall

23 September London Union Chapel

Live Dates Supporting Gary Barlow 2025:

6 May Blackpool, Opera House

8 May Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 May Manchester, O2 Apollo

12 May London, Royal Albert Hall

13 May London, Royal Albert Hall

15 May Brighton, Centre

16 May Bournemouth, BIC

19 May Sheffield, City Hall

20 May Sheffield, City Hall

22 May Stockton, Globe

23 May Stockton, Globe

24 May Aberdeen, P&J Live

26 May Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

27 May Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

29 May Edinburgh, Usher Hall

30 May Dundee, Caird Hall

31-May Dundee, Caird Hall

2 June Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3 June Newcastle, O2 City Hall

5 June Leicester, De Montfort Hall

6 June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

7 June Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

