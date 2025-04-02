Tiffany Smith Joins Caroline Ford in a Workshop of Mimi Collins' WATER PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TIFFANY SMITH will cross the pond to join CAROLINE FORD in a London workshop of Water Party, written and directed by MIMI COLLINS, following a triumphant staged reading in Los Angeles.

In a future where birth control is in the water supply, couples who want to have a baby undergo a rigorous application, processed by The Bureau's infallible algorithm. When a couple is approved, they receive a year's supply of clean water. It is customary to throw a Water Party to celebrate. This is the story of one such party.

Performances will be at THE UNION THEATRE (Old Union Arches, 229 Union Street, London, SE1 0LR) May 13th at 7:30pm, May 14th at 7:30pm, & May 15th at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets range from £15 to £25 and are available on the Union Theatre website and at www.bespokeplays.com.

The workshop explores an extended rewrite and new ending - if you think you've seen Water Party, think again. Further casting to be announced.

Cast Biographies

CAROLINE FORD is a British actress best known for her role as Sophie Longerbane in the Amazon Prime series 'Carnival Row'. Her other television credits include; 'Free Rein' and 'Captain Laserhawk' for Netflix, 'Sleepy Hollow', 'Once Upon a Time' and most recently 'FBI: International'. Film credits include 'Still' and 'Nekrotronic'. Caroline has narrated several documentaries and has recently finished recording her fourth season of the award-winning Audible series "Impact Winter". Caroline is represented by United Agents and Strand Entertainment.

TIFFANY SMITH is a multi-faceted performer shining in acting (Quantum Leap, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Supernatural), presenting (DC Daily, E!), voice acting (Netflix's Masters of the Universe, Gears of War), writing and producing (Curious Matter: The Exile, Deepest Darkest). Whether it's interviewing the top talents in Hollywood or taking center stage, she is a multihyphenate that brings something truly special to any size screen or stage.

The Water Party workshop is produced by Bespoke Plays, an international play development series with a mission to create opportunities for writers with diverse stories and worldviews, through a process customized to the goals of the writer and needs of the play. They work hard to reduce the monetary barrier that is so often present in mounting new work, in the hopes of allowing for a greater variety of stories to be told and provide access to the stage for those who wouldn't traditionally have it.

