The Women's Prize For Playwriting Announces A Partnership With Samuel French

The Women's Prize for Playwriting, launched by EKP and Paines Plough, today announces a partnership with Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company, who will publish the winning scripts found in first, second and third place.

Vivien Goodwin, Senior Vice President, Europe, of Concord Theatricals today said, 'Samuel French is proud to be partnering with the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwrighting. Our company has a long history of supporting playwrights through publication and licensing and developing theatre talent at all stages. We are delighted to be a part of this brilliant and timely initiative.'

Ellie Keel, founder of The Women's Prize for Playwrighting said, 'We are thrilled to be partnering with Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company, as the official publishing and licensing partner of The Women's Prize for Playwriting and look forward to working with them to publish and promote the work of the winning writers, and to grow the Prize and extend its reach and offer to writers this year and in years to come.'

The Women's Prize for Playwriting is designed to celebrate and raise the profile of playwrights by providing them with a national platform. Any person of 16 years or older who is resident in the UK and Ireland and who identifies as female can enter. The prize is for a full-length play (defined as over 60 minutes in length), written in English. Musicals and pantomimes are not eligible. Submissions are currently open and will close on Monday 2 March.



The judging panel for The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020 is chaired by senior literary agent Mel Kenyon, and further comprises actress and writer Monica Dolan; Sarah Frankcom, Artistic Director of LAMDA; playwright and screenwriter Tanika Gupta; playwright Ella Hickson; theatre producer and former Executive Director of The Donmar Warehouse, Kate Pakenham; actress and playwright Maxine Peake; and Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham.





