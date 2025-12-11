Joanne Mcnally Adds New UK PINOTPHILE Tour Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following rave reviews and demand, record-breaking queen of Irish comedy Joanne McNally announces a string of new UK dates for her successful ‘Pinotphile’ tour. Following in excess of 80 dates in 2025, new dates announced and on sale now for 2026 include London - her 9th Pinotphile show at London’s Eventim Apollo, breaking the venue’s record of most shows played by a female comic on one tour - Liverpool, Brighton, Leeds and Manchester. All tickets are on sale now except Leeds, which will go on pre-sale 18th December and general sale 19th December.



‘Pinotphile’ follows the runaway success of Joanne’s smash hit ‘The Prosecco Express’ - a show that set off on its maiden voyage in initial previews back in 2019 before becoming a critically acclaimed global riot - touring across UK, Ireland, Australia, Dubai, Canada and the US - where media giant Variety tipped Joanne as one of its comedy ‘Ones to Watch’. Back home, Ticketmaster IE crowned the show its ‘Comedy Event of the Year’ following an unprecedented 78 show run at Dublin’s Vicar Street. Since then, McNally has been keeping herself busy by ruining men's lives (and her own) - still single, still unfertilised, and laden with irreverent, ridiculous and hilarious war stories, join Joanne for a wild ride in ‘Pinotphile’, as she navigates situationships, revenge, frenemies and rejection in her 'terrifyingly funny' (London Standard) and 'joyously nuts’ (Irish Examiner) trademark style.



One of podcasting’s best loved names, Joanne is the co-host of the award-winning ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ alongside Best Friend Vogue Williams - since launching in 2021, the podcast reaches over 2.5 million listeners per month and has toured across the world, culminating in an extraordinary run of 5 sold out nights at Dublin’s 3 Arena. Elsewhere, Joanne also hosts the hugely popular BBC Sounds format Joanne McNally Investigates - with two series under her belt - ‘Who Replaced Avril Lavigne?’ and ‘Do Furbys Spy On Us?’. A primetime TV regular, Joanne is best known for her riotous appearances on Taskmaster, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Big Fat Quiz of Everything, and many more.

PINOTPHILE GLOBAL TOUR DATES:

January 2026



08 Jan 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

09 Jan 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

10 Jan 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

23 Jan 2026 - Belfast - Waterfront Hall

26 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House

27 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House

28 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House

29 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House

30 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House

31 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House



February 2026



05 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo

06 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo

08 Feb 2026 - Glasgow - King's Theatre

15 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo - MATINEE

15 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo

20 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

21 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

22 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

23 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

24 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

25 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

26 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

27 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

28 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre



March 2026



11 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

12 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

13 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

14 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

15 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

21 Mar 2026 - Castlebar - TF Royal



April 2026



07 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre

08 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre

09 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre

10 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre

15 Apr 2026 - Christchurch - James Hay Theatre

16 Apr 2026 - Wellington - Opera House

17 Apr 2026 - Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

19 Apr 2026 - Brisbane - Powerhouse

20 Apr 2026 - Brisbane - Powerhouse

22 Apr 2026 - Perth (6.45pm) - Regal Theatre

22 Apr 2026 - Perth (8:45 PM) - Regal Theatre

23 Apr 2026 - Perth - Regal Theatre

26 Apr 2026 (8:45pm) Sydney - Enmore Theatre

27 Apr 2026 (8:45 PM) - Sydney - Enmore Theatre

28 Apr 2026 (8:45 PM) - Sydney - Enmore Theatre

29 Apr 2026 (8:45 PM) - Sydney Enmore Theatre



June 2026



3 June 2026 - Leeds - Grand Theatre

18 June 2026 - Brighton - Dome

26 June 2026 - Manchester - Palace Theatre

27 June 2026 - Liverpool - Empire



December 2026



12 Dec 2026 - Dublin - 3Arena