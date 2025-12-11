Joanne Mcnally Adds New UK PINOTPHILE Tour Dates

New dates announced and on sale now for 2026 include London - her 9th Pinotphile show at London’s Eventim Apollo.
Following rave reviews and demand, record-breaking queen of Irish comedy Joanne McNally announces a string of new UK dates for her successful ‘Pinotphile’ tour. Following in excess of 80 dates in 2025, new dates announced and on sale now for 2026 include London - her 9th Pinotphile show at London’s Eventim Apollo, breaking the venue’s record of most shows played by a female comic on one tour - Liverpool, Brighton, Leeds and Manchester. All tickets are on sale now except Leeds, which will go on pre-sale 18th December and general sale 19th December.
‘Pinotphile’ follows the runaway success of Joanne’s smash hit ‘The Prosecco Express’ - a show that set off on its maiden voyage in initial previews back in 2019 before becoming a critically acclaimed global riot - touring across UK, Ireland, Australia, Dubai, Canada and the US - where media giant Variety tipped Joanne as one of its comedy ‘Ones to Watch’. Back home, Ticketmaster IE crowned the show its ‘Comedy Event of the Year’ following an unprecedented 78 show run at Dublin’s Vicar Street. Since then, McNally has been keeping herself busy by ruining men's lives (and her own) - still single, still unfertilised, and laden with irreverent, ridiculous and hilarious war stories, join Joanne for a wild ride in ‘Pinotphile’, as she navigates situationships, revenge, frenemies and rejection in her 'terrifyingly funny' (London Standard) and 'joyously nuts’ (Irish Examiner) trademark style.
One of podcasting’s best loved names, Joanne is the co-host of the award-winning ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ alongside Best Friend Vogue Williams - since launching in 2021, the podcast reaches over 2.5 million listeners per month and has toured across the world, culminating in an extraordinary run of 5 sold out nights at Dublin’s 3 Arena. Elsewhere, Joanne also hosts the hugely popular BBC Sounds format Joanne McNally Investigates - with two series under her belt - ‘Who Replaced Avril Lavigne?’ and ‘Do Furbys Spy On Us?’. A primetime TV regular, Joanne is best known for her riotous appearances on Taskmaster, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Big Fat Quiz of Everything, and many more.
January 2026
08 Jan 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
09 Jan 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
10 Jan 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
23 Jan 2026 - Belfast - Waterfront Hall
26 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House
27 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House
28 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House
29 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House
30 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House
31 Jan 2026 - Cork - Cork Opera House
February 2026
05 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo
06 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo
08 Feb 2026 - Glasgow - King's Theatre
15 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo - MATINEE
15 Feb 2026 - London - Eventim Apollo
20 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
21 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
22 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
23 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
24 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
25 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
26 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
27 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
28 Feb 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
March 2026
11 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
12 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
13 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
14 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
15 Mar 2026 - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
21 Mar 2026 - Castlebar - TF Royal
April 2026
07 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre
08 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre
09 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre
10 Apr 2026 - Melbourne - Comedy Theatre
15 Apr 2026 - Christchurch - James Hay Theatre
16 Apr 2026 - Wellington - Opera House
17 Apr 2026 - Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
19 Apr 2026 - Brisbane - Powerhouse
20 Apr 2026 - Brisbane - Powerhouse
22 Apr 2026 - Perth (6.45pm) - Regal Theatre
22 Apr 2026 - Perth (8:45 PM) - Regal Theatre
23 Apr 2026 - Perth - Regal Theatre
26 Apr 2026 (8:45pm) Sydney - Enmore Theatre
27 Apr 2026 (8:45 PM) - Sydney - Enmore Theatre
28 Apr 2026 (8:45 PM) - Sydney - Enmore Theatre
29 Apr 2026 (8:45 PM) - Sydney Enmore Theatre
June 2026
3 June 2026 - Leeds - Grand Theatre
18 June 2026 - Brighton - Dome
26 June 2026 - Manchester - Palace Theatre
27 June 2026 - Liverpool - Empire
December 2026
12 Dec 2026 - Dublin - 3Arena
