The Showstoppers Announce Christmas Kids Show 2019 At Christmas In Leicester Square

The Showstoppers (Best Entertainment and Family Show Olivier Award winners 2016) will be returning to London's West End this November and December, to make all your kids' Christmas story wishes come true! The Showstoppers' Christmas Kids Show! can be found in The Paradiso Speigeltent as part of 'Christmas in Leicester Square' from 23rd November - 1st December 2019.

Tickets are on sale now.

Join us in The Showstoppers' Christmas grotto where our clever Improv Elves are ready and waiting to take kids' ideas and suggestions and transform them on the spot into hilarious, magical, musical adventures.

Spiderman meets Harry Potter at the North Pole? It's gonna happen! Peppa Pig joins Father Christmas on his sleigh? No problem! Dora The Explorer goes to outer space with Captain Marvel and creates magical Christmas carols on the moon? Just shout it out and The Showstoppers will bring it all to life in front of your eyes!



Kids (and only kids!) are in charge in the grotto, and they get to decide everything, from who our heroes are to what happens next. They can even join in!

A completely different performance each and every time, The Showstoppers' Christmas Kids Show! Really is the only family show you'll need this festive season!

No two shows are ever the same as The Showstoppers take audience suggestions and spin a brand-new comedy musical out of thin air each and every time; stories, characters, melodies, lyrics, dance numbers, harmonies and all - with hilarious results. If you thought improv looked hard, try doing it in time (and in tune) to music! And then try doing it in front of an audience full of kids...

Having grown since 2008 to become the UK's most acclaimed and in-demand musical improvisers, The Showstoppers have become a must-see staple of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In the Autumn of 2015 Showstopper! The Improvised Musical became the first longform improv show to have a full run in the West End (at the Apollo Theatre), and in April 2016, the first improv show to be nominated, and subsequently win, an Olivier Award (Best Entertainment & Family Show). With a BBC Radio 4 series also to their name, The Showstoppers have taken their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity around the globe, picking up numerous accolades and awards including the Chortle Comedy Award for Best Improv, Character or Sketch, The Times Best of the Fringe, Mervyn Stutter's Spirit Of The Fringe Award and nominations for Chortle Best Music Or Variety Act, MTM Best Production Award and MTM Judges' Discretionary Award.

The rotating cast features some of the brightest minds in the world of comedy and musical theatre. The Showstoppers' Christmas Kids Show! Rotating company will include Showstopper regulars - Jonathan Ainscough, Justin Brett, Matthew Cavendish, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Ali James, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Heather Urquhart, Joshua Jackson, Lauren Shearing, Lucy Trodd and Duncan Walsh Atkins (MD).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You