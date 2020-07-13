The Kings Theatre Portsmouth Announces Film + Season

The Kings Theatre Portsmouth is announcing today that following government guidelines that allow theatres to open for non-live performances we will be launching a Film+ season initially on selected dates across September and October 2020.

Kings Theatre CEO, Paul Woolf said, "Team Kings has been working tirelessly to find a way to bring entertainment back to the people of Portsmouth in a safe and comfortable environment. Film+ allows us to do this bringing you a series of curated film screenings with an added dose of theatrical magic all within current government guidelines. We are launching today with 3 special events that will be raising funds for the brilliant theatrical charity Acting for Others.

The season launches on 5 September with national treasure Bonnie Langford joining us for a pre-show Q&A before a screening of 42nd Street which was filmed live in London during its recent West End run.

We will be screening Olivier Award winning Kinky Boots on 17 October with a pre-show Q&A with Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell who will be joining us live from New York.

And we are excited to announce today that multi-award winning choreographer, Sir Matthew Bourne, will be at the Kings in person on Saturday 3 October for a day celebrating his remarkable work. We will be screening the new version of Swan Lake, The Red Shoes and The Car Man plus 2 Q&A's with Matthew and a socially distanced limited capacity Meet and Greet opportunity.

We'll be adding more screenings over the next few weeks so please keep an eye on our website and social media for the latest news. We cannot wait to welcome the first customers back through our doors."

Tickets for 42nd Street, Swan Lake, The Red Shoes, The Car Man and Kinky Boots go on sale at midday today from www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You