The Grange Festival Announce Their 2020 Season

The Grange Festival 2020 season, announced today on the opening night of their 2019 Festival, is set to start on 5 June 2020 with an exciting new programme of opera and dance at The Grange, Hampshire. Their residency partnership with Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra continues next year with the orchestra accompanying all productions at the 2020 Festival.

The season opens with Rossini's La Cenerentola directed by Stephen Barlow and conducted by David Parry, the first of six performances of this production, while the following night Britten's A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Paul Curran will be conducted by Anthony Kraus. Further performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream fall on the 60th anniversary to the day of the premiere (11 June), as well as on the summer solstice (20 June) and midsummer's day (24 June). Francesco Cilluffo returns to The Grange Festival to conduct Puccini's Manon Lescaut in a new production by Stephen Lawless. The Grange Festival's 2020 season will also see the return of Dance@TheGrange directed by Wayne McGregor, and concert performances of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo and directed by Paul Curran.

Artistic Director Michael Chance comments: "We present another distinctive programme, imagined for The Grange and building on our three-year legacy. We are fortunate to attract so many operatic luminaries. I feel confident that the collaborations, the opportunities for emerging singers, the celebration of eminent names, as well as the devising of insightful and penetrating productions will electrify our audiences."

The Grange Festival International Singing Competition returns in Autumn 2019 with the Final being held at Merchant Taylors' Hall in London on Thursday 31 October 2019. The winner of the 2017 competition, Rowan Pierce, is singing the role of Barbarina in Le nozze di Figaro this year.





