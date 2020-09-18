THE DIRTY 30 II: ELECTRIC PAY-PER-VIEW to Perform 30 Plays in One Hour

THE DIRTY 30 will take place on 25th and 26th September 2020 9PM BST.

The Dirty 30 II: Electric Pay-Per-View will be a valiant attempt to perform 30 plays in one hour using some digital magic. The 30 plays will be an excellent mash-up of audience favourites from the archive and 15 WORLD PREMIERES. However, just like the stage show, the order in which these plays are performed is entirely up to the audience. No two shows are the same. If you've seen the show once, you've seen the show once.

And the best bit? We are doing this not once...but TWICE! That's right. Two chances to choose the order, two chances to see brand new theatre, two chances to marvel at how we do all this online!

"A theatrical delight, filled with an infectious sense of fun"

View from the Cheap Seat

The Dirty 30 II: Electric Pay-Per-View is suitable for audiences aged 16+. May contain adult themes, swearing and nudity. All profits go to members of the company.

Laura Killeen

Laura Killeen is a theatre-maker from London and trained at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in NYC before graduating with an MA in Text & Performance from RADA & Birkbeck, UoL. She has performed in award-winning theatre, film, art, radio and performance art, and has directed theatre at the RADA Festival, Bloomsbury Festival and at the White Bear Theatre. Her writing has been performed in London, NYC, Tel Aviv and Lima. She is the Managing Director of Degenerate Fox Theatre.

Gabrielle Macpherson

Gabrielle has performed on screen and stage between her hometown in the north of England and London. A proud founding member of Degenerate Fox Theatre, Gabrielle's work has been featured on the BBC. Championing inclusive education work, Gabrielle specialises in working with young people through the arts including work at Shakespeare's Globe and Haringey Shed.

Sergio Maggiolo

Sergio is a Peruvian actor, director and translator based in London. He trained as an actor at the Atlantic Acting School in New York, and has worked for theatre companies like Plan 9 in Lima, Pipeline in New York and Front of House in London. He's currently a member of Out of the Wings Collective and the Spanish Theatre Company, as well as Degenerate Fox Theatre. His latest work on stage includes Blood Wedding, The Bum-Guff King and The Dark Stone.

Benjamin Ridge

Benjamin Ridge is a disabled freelance comedic actor, writer and workshop facilitator based in Dorset. In 2014 Benjamin achieved a 'Masters in Drama and Theatre Studies, with a pre-professional year in Stand Up Comedy: First Class Honours', from the University of Kent, Canterbury. Benjamin has performed at comedy festivals in the UK and America, and as an actor on stage, TV & Film in London, Edinburgh Fringe Festival and New York.

Graham Self

Graham is an improviser and jack-of-all-theatre-trades trained at the Adelaide College of the Arts in Australia. He co-founded awarding winning comedy troupe The Golden Phung, performing with them at the Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and in a four-part web-series. Graham has directed three operas and performed in a bard-load of Shakespeare including playing Richard II, Cassius in Julius Caesar and Hamlet's Horatio twice.

Jack Wakely

Jack Wakely is a first class graduate of the Drama and Theatre Arts degree at Goldsmiths, UoL. An advocate for recognising gender diversity and invisible disabilities within the arts, they are a founding member of Degenerate Fox, and co-founder of the Brighton Fringe and Mental Health Fringe award nominated theatre company Silent Faces, devising and performing work that smashes together politics and clowning. Their forthcoming work, Godot is a Woman, will premiere at the Pleasance, London.

Tickets Available here: https://www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/theatre/the-dirty-30-ii-electric-pay-per-view

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You