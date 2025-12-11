Photos: Sh!t Theatre: EVITA TOO at the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A revised and expanded production of Sh!t Theatre’s EVITA TOO is now playing at the Southbank Centre for a limited run, with Rebecca Biscuit and Louise Mothersole. Check out all new production photos below!

EVITA TOO looks at forgotten female presidents, notably the first woman president in the world, populism, and legacy. With the pairs’ signature collage of DIY documentary and original songs, this Fringe First Award winner proves that Sh!t Theatre can turn the most obscure historical footnotes into theatre.

Directed by Ursula Martinez with original music by Sh!t Theatre, this is what happens when research procrastination becomes an art form and history's wrongs get righted through theatrical anarchy.

EVITA TOO opens at the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room on 11 December, with previews from 9 December and runs until 31 December.

Photo Credit: Ali Wright

Rebecca Biscuit, Louise Mothersole

Rebecca Biscuit, Louise Mothersole

Rebecca Biscuit, Louise Mothersole

Rebecca Biscuit, Louise Mothersole

Rebecca Biscuit, Louise Mothersole