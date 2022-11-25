Stoller Hall Announces 2023 Season

The Stoller Hall - one of Manchester's world leading music venues has announced that tickets for the first quarter of its 2023 season are now on sale. For one day only tomorrow - Friday 25th November - Fee Free Friday offers everybody the chance to purchase new season tickets for any concert minus all booking fees.

After a stellar line up of concerts and artists in the Stoller Hall's 2022 season, 2023 promises to be just as exciting and eclectic with a number of high profile musicians and orchestras together with rising stars and up and coming performers from across all genres of music. From classical and chamber to jazz, folk and world - plus leading names in the world of comedy and family entertainment - there really is something to suit all tastes and ages next year.

The Stoller Hall Classical series continues its collaboration with the renowned Manchester Camerata bringing the second instalment of its Mozart Made in Manchester series to the venue in March. Delving further into the sound-world of Mozart's later operas as well as some of his most epic piano concertos, this is Mozart at his very best, performed with the undeniable flair and chemistry of Camerata Leader GÃ¡bor TakÃ¡cs-Nagy with eminent pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet.

In partnership with The Manchester Chamber Concerts Society, The Stoller Hall is thrilled to bring together The Sacconi Quartet and Matthew Wadsworth. Championing new music and experimenting with its repertoire has become part of the acclaimed quartet's trademark style. This concert will be no exception - bringing a fresh and imaginative approach to chamber music. Performing alongside the quartet is Lutenist Wadsworth playing an incredibly wide-range of composers including 17th Century Purcell, the celestial sound-scapes of Jamaican born British composer Alberga's Quartet No.2 and Beethoven's Quartet No.16.

Praised by The Guardian as "one of the most adaptable chamber groups in the country" the Stoller Hall is thrilled to have Ensemble 360 - renowned for its bold programming and engaging interpretations of music. They will perform as part of the new 2023 season in an evening of music which includes Vaughan Williams' Lark Ascending, and Schumann's expansive Piano Quintet.

One of the world's leading chamber musicians, with more than 70 albums to his credit, John Lenehan, will be in concert with rising star violinist Cristian Grajner de Sa. Quickly establishing himself as one of the greatest violinists of the future, de Sa together with Lenehan - one of the most versatile pianists on the classical scene today - will perform a varied and lively programme featuring works by Brahms, Prokofiev and the more modern Beach - an American composer and pianist who was the first successful American female composer of large-scale art music.

Continuing with the more contemporary sound, The Stoller Hall is also thrilled to bring eight time Grammy Award-winning arranger and "dopest musician" formerly of Prince and The New Power Generation trumpeter and singer song-writer Philip Lassiter to Manchester for the first time. Expect an evening of deep grooves, swaggering horns and soul-stirring vocal performance.

Dave Bristow - one of the most original and talented jazz musicians in Europe will also be a huge draw for jazz fans. Together with his Quintet, made up of multinational and superbly talented musicians all based in Paris, they will perform high octane, cutting-edge improvisational music that is both colourful and original in this one off not to be missed concert.

Lovers of Jazz will also be delighted with the brilliant Tommy Blaize - lead singer on TV's Strictly Come Dancing - who is in concert with the equally brilliant National Youth Jazz Orchestra. A fantastic opportunity to experience an 19-piece band comprising of some of the most talented up and coming jazz musicians around alongside one of the country's finest vocalists.

Some of the most talented up and coming classical musicians today will also perform at The Stoller Hall this season as part of the renowned Chetham's Symphony Orchestra - with the Stoller Hall being uniquely placed as both a cultural home for both music performance and learning.

In addition to being a top music venue, The Stoller Hall is fast becoming a home for leading comedy names in which to unleash their wit and wisdom. Top of the bill this season and direct from his stint in the Australian outback is funny man Babatunde AlÃ©shÃ©. He brings his highly anticipated debut Babahood Tour to the city, sharing his thoughts and experiences of family and fatherhood.

The antipodean theme continues with Urzila Carlson - one of the biggest names in Australian comedy. She brings her new show, It's Personal to the city, hot off the heels of her recent hour long Netflix comedy special Overqualified Loser. Fellow Ozzy funny man - Luke Kidgell - also brings his new stand-up tour Cheers To That! to the Stoller Hall for a night of comic delights.

For families, the Stoller Hall's monthly Stoller Hall Story Sounds workshops for pre-schoolers continue for ages 3-5. These musical and interactive sessions are the perfect family friendly introduction to live and classical music for small people and their grown-ups. For slightly older children, Music in the Round Present: Izzy Gizmo - with music and narration performed by Ensemble 360 and Polly Ives. In this musical story session, youngsters will be introduced to 11 musical instruments including strings, horn, piano and even the odd pot, pan and whistle thrown in for good measure!

Beyond the first three months of 2023, The Stoller Hall will be soon be announcing the line up for its second ever Manchester Guitar Festival returning in May. Additional spring and summer highlights include the Stoller Hall debut of Folk Singing sensation, Kate Rusby and performances by brass band superstars, The Brighouse and Rastrick Band.

Fran Healey, General Manager at the Stoller Hall said: "We are delighted to announce the next line up concerts for the first quarter of 2023. We are equally thrilled to be doing so by bringing back Fee Free Friday on 25th November, where there will be no booking fees for any tickets purchased that day. With this event together with our exciting and eclectic line up of music and comedy, we really hope to show how committed we are to making our venue and our programme as accessible as possible for all."

Full listings and concert tickets are available from stollerhall.com