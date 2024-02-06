Spring/Summer 2024 Tour Dates Set For LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD

The 2024 Spring/Summer tour will kick off at The Bungalow, Paisley.
Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, the celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure written and performed by Paulus will return to delight audiences this year.
Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner's guide' for audiences new to her work.
The 2024 Spring/Summer tour will visit The Bungalow, Paisley (16 Mar), The Maltings, Berwick (17 Mar),Quay Theatre, Sudbury (24 Mar), Albany Theatre, Coventry (3 Apr), Town Hall Theatre, Hartlepool (5 Apr), Grove Theatre, Eastbourne (11 Apr), East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft (12 Apr), Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead (13 Apr), Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Annes (17 Apr), Selby Town Hall(26 Apr), Otley Courthouse (27 Apr), Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton (10 May), Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs (12 May), The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury (23 May), Ludlow Piano Festival (25 May), King's Hall Ilkley (29 May), Ropery Hall, the Ropewalk, Barton-upon-Humber (31 May), Crazy Coqs, London (2 Jun), Bolton Gate Farm, Stoke-on-Trent (8 Jun), Thimblemill Library, Smethwick (29 Jun) and Ripon Theatre Festival (5 Jul).
Many of Victoria Wood's best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let's Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.
The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!
Paulus said: “As we embark on our fifth year travelling the UK to celebrate a lost, much-loved friend, I'm more excited than ever to meet fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and to introduce a whole new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”
Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek', is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.
To find out more about Paulus and his show, visit: Click Here.
16 March
The Bungalow, Paisley - NOW ON SALE
eventbrite.co.uk/e/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-tickets-751696503477
17 March
The Maltings, Berwick - NOW ON SALE
maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01289330999
24 March
Quay Theatre, Sudbury - NOW ON SALE
quaysudbury.com/events/looking-for-me-friend / 01787374745
3 April
Albany Theatre, Coventry - NOW ON SALE
albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 02476998964
5 April
Town Hall Theatre, Hartlepool - NOW ON SALE
culturehartlepool.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01429890000
11 April
Grove Theatre, Eastbourne - NOW ON SALE
groveeastbourne.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/
12 April
East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft – NOW ON SALE
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/first-light-festival-cic/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/e-xglrrz
13 April
Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead - NOW ON SALE
norden.farm/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01628788997
17 April
Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Annes - NOW ON SALE
lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01253794221
26 April
Selby Town Hall - NOW ON SALE
selbytownhall.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01757708449
27 April
Otley Courthouse - NOW ON SALE
otleycourthouse.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651556 / 01943467466
10 May
Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton - ON SALE SOON
Buxtonoperahouse.org.uk / 0129872190
12 May
Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs - NOW ON SALE
sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/book / 03336664466
23 May
The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury - NOW ON SALE
themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/looking-for-me-friend / 01295279002
25 May
Ludlow Piano Festival - ON SALE SOON
29 May
King's Hall Ilkley - NOW ON SALE
bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend / 01274432000
31 May
Ropery Hall, the Ropewalk, Barton-upon-Humber – NOW ON SALE
https://roperyhall.co.uk/2023/12/07/looking-for-me-friend/ / 01652 660380
2 June
Crazy Coqs, London - NOW ON SALE
brasseriezedel.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-2 / 02077344888
8 June
Bolton Gate Farm, Stoke-on-Trent - ON SALE SOON
Boltongatefarm.co.uk / 01782528123
29 June
Thimblemill Library, Smethwick - ON SALE SOON
prism.librarymanagementcloud.co.uk/sandwell
5 July
Ripon Theatre Festival - NOW ON SALE
ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/ripon/ripon-arts-hub-ripon-operatics-hall/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/2024-07-05/20:00/t-ojavygv?direct-booking
