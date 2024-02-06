Spring/Summer 2024 Tour Dates Set For LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood, the celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure written and performed by Paulus will return to delight audiences this year.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young (An Evening Without Kate Bush), the show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate ‘beginner's guide' for audiences new to her work.

The 2024 Spring/Summer tour will visit The Bungalow, Paisley (16 Mar), The Maltings, Berwick (17 Mar),Quay Theatre, Sudbury (24 Mar), Albany Theatre, Coventry (3 Apr), Town Hall Theatre, Hartlepool (5 Apr), Grove Theatre, Eastbourne (11 Apr), East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft (12 Apr), Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead (13 Apr), Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Annes (17 Apr), Selby Town Hall(26 Apr), Otley Courthouse (27 Apr), Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton (10 May), Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs (12 May), The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury (23 May), Ludlow Piano Festival (25 May), King's Hall Ilkley (29 May), Ropery Hall, the Ropewalk, Barton-upon-Humber (31 May), Crazy Coqs, London (2 Jun), Bolton Gate Farm, Stoke-on-Trent (8 Jun), Thimblemill Library, Smethwick (29 Jun) and Ripon Theatre Festival (5 Jul).

Many of Victoria Wood's best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let's Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!

Paulus said: “As we embark on our fifth year travelling the UK to celebrate a lost, much-loved friend, I'm more excited than ever to meet fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and to introduce a whole new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”

Paulus, ‘The Cabaret Geek', is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.

To find out more about Paulus and his show, visit: Click Here.

Tour Dates

16 March

The Bungalow, Paisley - NOW ON SALE

eventbrite.co.uk/e/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-tickets-751696503477

17 March

The Maltings, Berwick - NOW ON SALE

maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01289330999

24 March

Quay Theatre, Sudbury - NOW ON SALE

quaysudbury.com/events/looking-for-me-friend / 01787374745

3 April

Albany Theatre, Coventry - NOW ON SALE

albanytheatre.co.uk/shows/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 02476998964

5 April

Town Hall Theatre, Hartlepool - NOW ON SALE

culturehartlepool.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01429890000

11 April

Grove Theatre, Eastbourne - NOW ON SALE

groveeastbourne.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/

12 April

East Point Pavilion, Lowestoft – NOW ON SALE

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/first-light-festival-cic/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/e-xglrrz

13 April

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Maidenhead - NOW ON SALE

norden.farm/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01628788997

17 April

Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lytham St Annes - NOW ON SALE

lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01253794221

26 April

Selby Town Hall - NOW ON SALE

selbytownhall.co.uk/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood / 01757708449

27 April

Otley Courthouse - NOW ON SALE

otleycourthouse.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651556 / 01943467466

10 May

Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton - ON SALE SOON

Buxtonoperahouse.org.uk / 0129872190

12 May

Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs - NOW ON SALE

sarahthornetheatre.co.uk/book / 03336664466

23 May

The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury - NOW ON SALE

themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/looking-for-me-friend / 01295279002

25 May

Ludlow Piano Festival - ON SALE SOON

Ludlowpianofestival.com

29 May

King's Hall Ilkley - NOW ON SALE

bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/looking-for-me-friend / 01274432000

31 May

Ropery Hall, the Ropewalk, Barton-upon-Humber – NOW ON SALE

https://roperyhall.co.uk/2023/12/07/looking-for-me-friend/ / 01652 660380

2 June

Crazy Coqs, London - NOW ON SALE

brasseriezedel.com/events/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood-2 / 02077344888

8 June

Bolton Gate Farm, Stoke-on-Trent - ON SALE SOON

Boltongatefarm.co.uk / 01782528123

29 June

Thimblemill Library, Smethwick - ON SALE SOON

prism.librarymanagementcloud.co.uk/sandwell

5 July

Ripon Theatre Festival - NOW ON SALE

ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/ripon/ripon-arts-hub-ripon-operatics-hall/looking-for-me-friend-the-music-of-victoria-wood/2024-07-05/20:00/t-ojavygv?direct-booking