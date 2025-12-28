THE DEADCOATS; Comedy-Horror Act Heads to Brixton in Bonkers Interactive Comedy Double Bill

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrical vagabonds 6FootStories bring a double bill of anarchic interactive comedy to Brixton for two nights this January.

Devised and performed by George Mills and Nigel Munson, The Deadcoats is directed by Barnaby Griffin and produced by 6FootStories. The performance is at Club Silly at 8 p.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026.

The Deadcoats is a macabre mix of vintage light entertainment and darkly comic horror, with plenty of fake blood, demonic possessions and... loveliest legs competitions.

On the way to their final Friday Night Minehead Extravaganza, Harry Ham & Eddie Egg died in a horrific crash with a ten-ton truck. They were the greatest Redcoats Butlins had ever seen. Now, 60 years of purgatory later, they are 'The Deadcoats', two ghosts stuck in a form of light entertainment that's deader than they are.

Join them at a dilapidated resort near you, as they attempt to give their final performance at long last, and complete their unfinished business... before time runs out and the forces of darkness are unleashed! Will they find out who's got the loveliest legs in time? Can they run a Donkey Derby with no donkeys? And will Harry get to play his favourite game and discover, once and for all, "Will It Float?"

The Deadcoats - you don't have to die laughing... because they've already done it for you.

Nigel Munson, co-creator and performer in the show, says, "We're hoping this show will tread a fine line between our anarchic gameshows that we tour to festivals and more conventional narrative comedy. We also want it to be a real homage to the double acts of old, and to the Great British Seaside. Think Hi-De-Hi meets The League of Gentlemen, via Vic & Bob. And if those references are beyond you... then this will be the most original and daring piece of work you've ever seen!"

6FootStories are purveyors of interactive silliness and theatrical roguery. They make a mixture of devised work, reworked Shakespeare and anarchic interactive content, and have toured to Latitude, Boomtown, Green Man, Secret Garden Party and many more events and festivals around the country. They are increasingly devoted to madcap entertainment, and they follow up The Deadcoats with PIE HARD the next evening - the bonkers slapstick watch party of Die Hard you didn't you needed! Both shows can be booked at the same time for a discount.