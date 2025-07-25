Shortlist and Winner for Exeter Northcott Playwrighting Commission Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over 100 South-West writers submitted their plays to Exeter Northcott’s first ever open script submission window in summer 2024. 23 of the most exciting playwrights were selected for a range of bespoke development opportunities, including residencies, skills courses, and rehearsed readings. Five of those playwrights were invited to pitch for a commission to write a new play to be performed on the Northcott stage in summer 2026.

Sam Parker, Exeter Northcott Artist Development Producer, said: “Once we decided to launch an annual script submission window, it felt important to set the precedent that there is absolutely a pathway from unsolicited submissions to our stage, if we felt the writer was a good fit. What was so exciting about the plays sent to us was that there were clearly several South-West writers creating work at an exceptional level. So much so that we drew up a process in which each of them could pitch for a main-stage commission.”

Exeter Northcott has announced the four shortlisted writers, and the recipient of the commission, today. The shortlisted writers are SJ Clark, Natalie McGrath, Jon Nash, and Mich Sanderson, while the commission has been awarded to Rosie Race.

“Taking just one writer forward was painstaking,” adds Parker, “But ultimately Rosie’s visual clarity, formal inventiveness and understanding of our audiences set her pitch apart.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been chosen for this opportunity — my first commission through to full production.” says Race, “Working in the arts is so difficult right now for everyone and it feels almost impossible to move into the midscale, or sometimes even to keep going at all. So, for me this is not only an incredibly exciting journey to be embarking upon, but also a transformative one. Exeter Northcott are championing my voice and artistic vision as a writer, and encouraging me to be myself with genuine care and curiosity.”

While the title of the commissioned play will be revealed soon, Race has confirmed that it will have a strong connection to the South West. She stated: “I set out wanting to find a story that ignited something in me, as well as being rooted in South-West history and landscape, whilst being surprising and meaningful for audiences.”

To keep up to date with Exeter Northcott’s artist development news and opportunities, theatre makers can sign up for a free Elevate membership on exeternorthcott.co.uk.

