Sheffield Theatres Announce Full Casting For CORIOLANUS

Sheffield Theatres today announce the full cast for Robert Hastie's new production of Coriolanus. The production follows his critically acclaimed productions of Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Joining previously announced cast member Tom Bateman are Hermon Berhane, Mudassar Dar, Stella Gonet, Esther McAuley, Remmie Milner, Theo Ogundipe, Louis J Rhone, Eddie-Joe Robinson, Kate Rutter, Malcolm Sinclair, Katy Stephens, Ben Wiggins and Alex Young. The company is completed by members of Sheffield People's Theatre, Sheffield Theatres' intergenerational theatre company.

Celebrated super soldier Coriolanus is propelled to power, only to lose the trust of the people. Torn down from his pedestal, banished at the height of his fury, he unites with an old enemy to bring down the city he once fought for.

Robert Hastie's previous productions as Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres include Guys and Dolls, Standing at the Sky's Edge, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The York Realist (co-production with The Donmar Warehouse - Evening Standard Theatre Award nomination for Best Director), The Wizard of Oz, Of Kith and Kin (co-production with Bush Theatre) and Julius Caesar. Previous directing credits include Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe), Breaking the Code (Royal Exchange Manchester), Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatr Clwyd). As an Associate Director of The Donmar Warehouse, his work includes My Night with Reg by Kevin Elyot (Donmar Warehouse/West End - Best Newcomer nomination at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, and Best Revival nomination at the Olivier Awards) and Splendour by Abi Morgan. His other directing credits include Carthage and Events While Guarding The Bofors Gun (Finborough Theatre), Sunburst (Holborn Grange Hotel), Sixty-Six Books (Bush Theatre) and A Breakfast of Eels (Print Room).

Tom Bateman (Coriolanus) makes his Sheffield Theatres debut in Coriolanus. For theatre, his credits include The Winter's Tale/Harlequinade (Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company at Garrick Theatre), Shakespeare in Love (Noël Coward Theatre), Lizzie Siddal (Arcola Theatre), The Duchess of Malfi (The Old Vic), The Lion in Winter (Theatre Royal Haymarket) and Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndham's Theatre). For television his work includes Beecham House, Vanity Fair, Cold Feet, Jekyll & Hyde, The Honourable Woman, The Tunnel, Da Vinci's Demons, Parade's End and Vanity Fair; and for film, Cold Pursuit, Murder On The Orient Express, Snatched, B&B, The Creditors, and the forthcoming Death on the Nile.

Hermon Berhane (Virgilia). For theatre, her credits include Cuttin' It (Royal Exchange Theatre), The House of Bernarda Alba (Royal Exchange Theatre/Graeae Theatre), Mathilda and the Orange Balloon, People of the Eye (The DH Ensemble/UK Tour), The Two Fridas (Handprint Theatre), Scenes From a Suitcase (Taking Flight/Ramsbottom Festival), You've Got Dragons (Taking Flight Theatre/UK Tour) and Too Long Girl (Amplified Theatre). For television her work includes Doctors; and for film, To Know Him, Scream Queens, What Not To Do and Yes!. Hermon's radio credits include Midwich Cuckoos. Hermon also runs a fashion, travel and lifestyle blog called 'Being Her' with her twin sister Heroda.

Mudassar Dar (Citizen) returns to Sheffield Theatres after appearing in Frost/Nixon and What We Wished For as part of Sheffield People's Theatre (Crucible Theatre). His other theatre credits include Merry Wives of Windsor (Lantern Theatre), TRIBESHAKESPEARE400 (Mind The Gap, TribeArts), Shakespeare For Breakfast (Blenheim Palace, Performance Research Group), All My Sons, Hedda Gabler, The Memory of Water and Julius Caesar (GSA). His television credits include Coronation Street, Doctors, Fresh Meat, and The Other Guy.

Stella Gonet (Volumnia) makes her Sheffield Theatres debut in Coriolanus. Her theatre credits include The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre), Human Animals and Hope (Royal Court Theatre), Handbagged (Tricycle Theatre/West End), Before The Party (Almeida Theatre), Top Girls (West End), Memory of Water (Vaudeville Theatre), Racing Demon, The Voysey Inheritance, Hamlet (National Theatre) and Skylight (National Theatre/West End), Measure For Measure, Three Sisters, The Revenger's Tragedy (Royal Shakespeare Company) and Cyrano De Bergerac (Haymarket Theatre). Her television credits include The House of Eliott, Holby City, Casualty, The Crow Road, Foyle's War, Outnumbered and The Crown. Her film credits include For Queen And Country, Nicholas Nickleby and How I Live Now.

Esther McAuley (Valeria). For theatre, her credits include 4.48 Psychosis (Deafinitely Theatre/New Diorama), Measure for Measure (GSC), Troilus And Cressida (RSC), Frankenstein (Manchester Royal Exchange), 13, A Woman Killed With Kindness, Greenland and The Emperor Jones (National Theatre); Handbagged (English Theatre Frankfurt), I Promise You Sex and Violence (Northern Stage), Horizontal Collaboration Traverse Theatre), Macbeth (China Plate), Thin Ice (Shams), The Lost Happy Endings (Red Earth), Whiter Than Snow (Graeae/Birmingham Rep), Arcadia, Habeas Corpus, Wild Honey and She Stoops to Conquer (Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Sam Wanamaker Festival (Globe Theatre), Sticky (Improbable). For television her credits include Call The Midwife, Casualty, EastEnders and Smack The Pony; and her short film credits include Can't Hide It (Best Actress - Wales International Film Festival) and The Cleaner.

Remmie Milner (Sicinius) returns to Sheffield Theatres after appearing in Chicken Soup. (Studio Theatre). Her other theatre credits include Terror (Lyric Hammersmith/QPAC Playhouse Brisbane), To Kill A Mockingbird (Octagon Theatre Bolton), The Winter's Tale and #CHIPSHOPTHEMUSICAL (Octagon Theatre Bolton), Home Theatre (Theatre Royal Stratford East), The Pier (Oxford Playhouse), Plastic Figurines (Box of Tricks - National Tour), I Started A Fire and Air Travel (Arcola Theatre), Don't Tell The Kids (Contact Theatre Manchester), Melody Loses Her Mojo (Liverpool Playhouse), Contractions (Trafalgar Studios). Her work for television includes Save Me, A Christmas Carol (BBC), Electric Dreams: The Hood Maker, Whitechapel, Trollied, The Hour and Doctors. Remmie has workshopped projects at some of the UK's leading theatre's, including The National Theatre, The Donmar Warehouse, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Theatre Royal Haymarket, Bush Theatre and The Park Theatre

Theo Ogundipe (Aufidius) returns to Sheffield Theatres after appearing in Desire Under the Elms (Crucible Theatre). His theatre credits include The Girl on the Train (West Yorkshire Playhouse) Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (The Old Vic), Troilus & Cressida, Cymbeline, King Lear, Hamlet, Marat/Sade and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Royal Shakespeare Company); Brave New World (Royal and Derngate Northampton), The Tempest (Singapore Repertory Theatre), Ragnarok (Eastern Angles), Julius Caesar (West End/Broadway), Drive,Ride,Walk (Filament Theatre), Snow Queen (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Labour Exchange (South Street Theatre), Twelfth Night (The Orange Tree Theatre). His film credits include Julius Caesar (RSC) and Stud Life; and his television credits include Top Boy, The Dark Crystal, Doctors and EastEnders.

Louis J Rhone (Citizen) returns to Sheffield Theatres after appearing in Lives In Art as part of Sheffield People's Theatre (Crucible Theatre). His theatre credits while training at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School include Elmina's Kitchen and The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. His other theatre credits include Blue/Orange (Palace Theatre Westcliff). His film and television credits include Small Axe and Venom 2.

Eddie-Joe Robinson (Cotus). For theatre, hiscredits include Jekyll and Hyde, Mrs Dalloway, If Kevin Can and Skunk (National Youth Theatre), Othello (Frantic Assembly/National Youth Theatre), Save & Quit (Assembly George Square). His television credits include The One, Emmerdale, Ransom, Doctors and Small Axe; and for film his credits include 400 Bullets and How To Talk To Girls At Parties.

Kate Rutter (Citizen). For theatre, her credits include Celebrating Linda Smith (UK Tour), Adrian Mole (Crucible Theatre), I Think The Nurses Are Stealing My Clothes (Keswick Theatre-By-The-Lake), Brassed Off (Birmingham Rep/Liverpool Playhouse) and The Complete Servant (Nottingham Roundabout). Her television credits include Coronation Street, His Dark Materials, DCI Banks, Scott & Bailey, Holby City, Doctors, Silent Witness, Heartbeat, Fat Friends, The Bill, Casualty, Queer as Folk, and EastEnders. Her work in film includes Peterloo, I, Daniel Blake and The Full Monty.

Malcolm Sinclair (Menenius). For theatre, his credits include Privates On Parade (Donmar) and Pressure (Chichester Festival Theatre/Royal Lyceum/Ambassador's Theatre) for both of which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. His other theatre credits include House/Garden (National Theatre), Show Boat (Gillian Lynne Theatre) and This House (Chichester Festival Theatre/Garrick Theatre). His film credits include Midsomer Murders, A Touch of Frost, Silk, Foyle's War and as a series regular in Pie in the Sky. Malcolm's film credits include Casino Royale, V for Vendetta and The Main Who Knew Infinity.

Katy Stephens (Cominius). For theatre, her credits include Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre), The Histories Cycle, As You Like It, Antony and Cleopatra, King Lear, Titus Andronicus, Candide, The Grain Store, Taming of the Shrew (Royal Shakespeare Company); The Oresteia, Thomas Tallis, Julius Caesar, Dr Scroggy's War, The Complete Walk (Shakespeare's Globe); Woman of No Importance (Classic Spring), Memory of Water (Nottingham Playhouse), Macbeth, View from the Bridge (Tobacco Factory), Othello (English Touring Theatre), Intelligent Homosexual's Guide...(Hampstead Theatre), Forests (Calixto Beitio), Hamlet (Flute Theatre/English Touring Theatre/Trafalgar Studios), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bath Theatre Royal), Tamburlaine (Bristol Old Vic), Caucasian Chalk Circle, Macbeth, Ion, Three Sisters, The Seagull, Blood Wedding, Road, The Europeans (Colchester), The King's

Speech (Chichester/Birmingham Rep), The Father, Twelfth Night, Our Day Out, Silas Marner (Belgrade Theatre). Her television credits include London's Burning; and her film credits include Relative Values and Prick Thy Neighbour.

Ben Wiggins (Titus Lartius). For theatre, his credits include Antony and Cleopatra (National Theatre), Tonight at 8:30 (Jermyn Street Theatre), Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Son of a Precariat (Southwark Playhouse), Two Gentlemen of Verona/Hayfever, Romeo & Juliet (Changeling Theatre UK Tour), Here: The 99% (Lyric Hammersmith), Proof (UK Tour), Lord of the Flies (UK Tour). His television credits includes Pennyworth, The Witcher, Will, Rules About Making Money, Which is Witch. His film credits include Mary Queen of Scots, Anna and the Apocalypse, Cam2Cam.

Alex Young (Brutus) returns to Sheffield Theatres after appearing in Guys and Dolls (Sheffield Crucible), Standing At The Sky's Edge (Sheffield Crucible), Show Boat (Sheffield Crucible & New London Theatre) and Anything Goes (Sheffield Crucible & UK tour). Her other theatre credits include Me And My Girl (Chichester Festival Theatre), Follies (National Theatre), Carousel (ENO/London Coliseum), Promises, Promises (Southwark Playhouse), I Can't Sing (London Palladium) and High Society (UK Tour).





