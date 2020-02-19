SECRET STAR Comes to SingEasy West End

Six disguised celebrities and West End stars sing live, but can you identify the voice?!

Well known faces step onto the stage and compete to remain anonymous. Your job is to work out who the hidden talent is! On hand to help the audience will be a panel of stagey super sleuths eager to identify the masked singers!

Having recently starred as Mr Poppy in Nativity The Musical, the hilarious Scott Paige is now ready to channel his inner Agatha Christie!

She's about to star in Sleepless In Seattle at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, so there'll be no snoozing on the job for our very own Miss Marple, Dame Harriet Thorpe!

Finally, bringing a splash of glamour to the task in hand is internationally acclaimed diva (and two-time Cluedo champion), La Voix!

Join us at SingEasy for a night like no other, where your detective skills will be put to the test!

SECRET STAR

SingEasy West End, 47 Whitcomb Street, London, WC2H 7DH

Wednesday 26 February 2020 at 8pm

Hosted by Tim McArthur & Nathan Matthews

Musical Director: Ben Papworth

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/secret-star-tickets-89784534961

This is an 18+ event. All guest appearances are subject to availability.

All proceeds from this event will go to Resonance (registered charity 290236), a trail-blazing, not-for-profit radio station dedicated to creativity, arts and culture. Launched in 2002, its award-winning programming gives voice to the vibrant diversity of London's thriving arts and music scenes. Resonance's pool of creatives speak directly and expressively to an engaged and passionate audience, locally, nationally and internationally.





