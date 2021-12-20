SAVING BRITNEY, Starring Shereen Roushbaiani, to Tour in Spring 2022

Melding together the real-world events of Britney Spears' turbulent life with the voice of a millennial superfan, Saving Britney explores the magnetic effect of pop stars, the problematic depiction of mental health in the media and the tricksy subject of how Britney was over- (or under-) protected by her conservatorship. The show takes its inspiration from the #FreeBritney movement and the public battle to get her conservatorship legally removed. It was first performed at the Old Red Lion in June 2021, when it reopened the Islington venue post-lockdown, and was nominated for Offie Awards for Best Lead Performance in a Play and Best Director (plays), and recently nominated for a Whatsonstage Award for Best Off-West End Production

Shereen Roushbaiani performs as Jean, a typical Millennial who grew up alongside the rise and fall of Britney Spears. Made for devotees of pop music who came of age in the 90s and early 00s, this nostalgic show is a gentle look at sexuality, celebrity worship and growing up, drawing on the performer's own experiences of pansexuality.

Britney Spears was a star of national television at age seven. By sixteen, she was an international pop star known for dancing in her school uniform and looking every inch the All-American pop princess. But then something went wrong. At 25 years old, Britney was in a mental institution and images of a golden-haired superstar had been replaced in the popular imagination with a sad, shaved-head Britney.

David Shopland said "We're very excited to be taking Saving Britney out on the road and introducing the show to parts of the country that have yet to experience this 5 star, multi award nominated production. We hope people around the UK enjoy the 90s nostalgia, humour and social commentary as much as audiences in London and the South West have so far!"

Fake Escape are a south-west based theatre company run by David Shopland, Matthew Grace and Lewis Oatley. Established in 2013, the company is dedicated to platforming new writing, particularly by artists based in the South West region. The company stages unpretentious, entertaining theatre that is formerly adventurous and rooted in contemporary concerns. Fake Escape are behind the 20:20 Vision New Writing project at the Bath Fringe Festival which showcases the talents of playwrights aged 18-30.

Running Time: 70 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

Company information

Performed and co-devised by Shereen Roushbaiani | Written, directed and designed by David Shopland

Cast

Shereen Roushbaiani

Tour Dates

Touring 13 January - 26 March 2022

13 - 15 Jan

Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

4 Temple Row West, Birmingham, B2 5NY

8pm | £13

www.oldjointsrock.co.uk | 0121 200 1892

20 - 22 Jan

Town & Gown, Cambridge

8 Market Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PF

8pm | £13

www.townandgown.co.uk | 01223 309796

27 - 29 Jan

Alma Tavern, Bristol

18 - 20 Alma Vale Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2HY

8pm | £13

www.almatavernandtheatre.co.uk | 0117 973 5171

11 - 12 Feb

The LBT, Huddersfield

Queens St., Huddersfield, HD1 2Sp

7.45pm | £12

www.thelbt.org | 01484 430528

13 Feb

Theatre @41, York

41 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PB

7.30pm | £12

www.41monkgate.co.uk | info@41monkgate.co.uk

18 Feb

The Garrick, Lichfield

Castle Dyke, Lichfield, WS13 6HR

7.45pm | £17

www.lichfieldgarrick.com | 01543 412121

24 Feb

South Mill Arts, Bishop's Stortford

1-3 South Road, Bishop's Stortford, CM23 3JG

£17.50 (£15.50 concs)

www.southmillarts.co.uk | 01279 710200

2 Mar

Fisher Theatre, Suffolk

10 Broad St., Bungay NR35 1EE

7.30pm | £10

www.fishertheatre.org | 01986 897130

5 Mar

Old Electric, Blackpool

Springfield Rd, Blackpool, FY1 1QW

3pm and 7pm | £7

www.theoldelectric.co.uk | 01253 834175

8-10 Mar

The Hope Mill, Manchester

113 Pollard St., Manchester, M4 7JA

8pm | £15

www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk | 0161 275 9141

12 Mar

The Nutshell, Winchester

15 Kings Walk, Winchester, SO23 8AF

7.30pm | £13.50

www.thenutshellwinchester.com | 01962 808533

25 - 26 Mar

Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff

Market Road, Cardiff, CF5 1QE

8pm | £13

www.chapter.org | 029 2031 1050