Royal Ballet and Opera Will Perform THE WISH THIEF

The Royal Ballet and Opera's (RBO) upcoming production, The Wish Thief, is a brand-new opera co-created by and for young people. Premiering on Saturday 12 July 2025, The Wish Thief aims to amplify creative new voices and give younger audiences more opportunities to experience the world of opera.

The research and development process for the production first began in 2022 with an open call to creatives to submit and pitch ideas for a youth-focused opera to the RBO's Youth Opera Company – a free, in-house chorus made up of 9 to 13-year-old singers. Following a Dragons' Den-style pitch process, the Youth Opera Company chose The Wish Thief as the winning story they most wanted to co-create and perform on stage.

Working with composer, Leighton Jones, librettist, Jonathan Ainscough, director, Victoria Briggs, and musical director, Patrick Barrett, the Youth Opera Company are playing an instrumental part in bringing the magic of The Wish Thief to life, ensuring that the characters and stories appeal to young people.

Daisy Tapper, Youth Opera Company member, said:

‘It has been really fun adding our own inputs into the story, like choosing the characters that we are creating. It is exciting – we get to do it as a group but still have our own individual voice.'

Following the story of a town thrown into chaos when people's wishes from the wishing well begin to come true, The Wish Thief will feature all 64 members of the Youth Opera Company performing alongside renowned artists including Peter Brathwaite and soprano Beren Kader Fidan, who is making their Royal Ballet and Opera debut.

Creating an opera that elevates young people's voices, talent and interests aligns with the RBO's commitment to give a platform to diverse voices, experiences and ideas, highlighting that opera is an artform for everyone.

Patrick Barrett, Chorus Director of the Youth Opera Company, says, ‘It has been amazing to be a part of a production that has been so centred around bringing young people's ideas, curiosity and stories to the stage. Opera is just as much for young people as it is for anyone else, and the Youth Opera Company's enthusiasm and joy in performing and co-creating this show is a real testament to that. We hope this inspires more people of all ages to come and experience opera and the magic of live theatre.'

A free programme that gives students the chance to learn music and drama in one of London's most celebrated theatres, the RBO's Youth Opera Company aims to nurture young talent and improve arts access for students. No prior training or education is needed to apply for the Company, giving young people from all different backgrounds the chance to pursue a love of working in live theatre. Alongside receiving a creative education, Youth Opera Company members have the chance to perform in two Main Stage productions each season, having most recently performed in Antony McDonald's Hansel and Gretel, and Damiano Michieletto's Carmen.

