Rich Hall's HOEDOWN Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton

Rich Hall's critically acclaimed new show begins its second leg of touring and heads to Theatre Royal Brighton on Sun 9 Jun.

Never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Hall's precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

This Hoedown tour begins as a withering dissection of Trump's America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of Americana. There's stand up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot stomping, shit kicking good time to be had by all. Even if you don't own a hoe.

Rich's most recent critically acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, Rich Hall's Countrier Than You and Rich Hall's Presidential Grudge Match, as well as his BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall's (US Election) Breakdown and Rich Hall's (US) Breakdown have built him a whole new legion of followers, as have appearances on BBC One's Have I Got News For You and BBC Two's QI. But if you've only ever seen Hall on TV, you've short-changed yourself.

His newest documentary Rich Hall's Working For The American Dream broadcast on BBC Four in in July 2018 was very well received and saw Rich explore the origins of the American Dream and whether it's still attainable.

Rich Hall's (US Election) Breakdown, Rich's BBC Radio 4 series, has also been praised for its coverage of recent political events in America. The latest episode was broadcast on Thursday 22nd November 2018, focusing on the US Midterm elections and is available on BBC Sounds now.

Rich Hall's grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit. Notable UK appearances include regular appearances on Very British Problems (Channel 4), Stand Up For The Week (Channel 4), Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Channel 4's Comedy Gala Live At The O2, Have I Got News For You (BBC1), Rich Hall's Cattle Drive (BBC4), Rich Hall's Gone Fishing (BBC4), Otis Lee Crenshaw - London Not Tennessee (BBC2), and Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC2).

www.atgtickets.com/brighton





