Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE

Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse.

Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022. The production stars Elijah Ferreira (Best Performer in a Musical Stage Debut Nominee for 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' at Leeds Playhouse) and Jade Johnson.

Jass and Finn have survived the apocalypse - but can their relationship take the strain? What do you do when the last person on earth no longer floats your boat?

From the team who brought you the smash-hit Anyone Can Whistle, Help! We Are Still Alive is a hilarious, gig-style queer, comedy musical about keeping the romance alive when everything else is dead as a doornail.

It's 28 Days Later meets When Harry Met Sally with catchy and heart-breaking songs.

For every BAND A ticket purchased during the show's first two weeks, a tree will be planted.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson

Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson




More Hot Stories For You


FAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in OctoberFAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in October
September 2, 2022

FAME WHORE premieres at the Kings Head Theatre, Islington from 5th – 29th October 2022 before embarking on a small East Anglian tour.
Full Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington HippodromeFull Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington Hippodrome
September 2, 2022

Previously announced panto legend Christopher Biggins, who is returning to Darlington Hippodrome where his panto dame career began over 45 years ago, will be joined by comedian Rikki Jay, North-East panto favourite Steve Arnott, Darlington returner Peter Peverley, West End performers James Hameed and Tegan Bannister and newcomer Sheri Lineham. 
Bebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials PlayhouseBebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

Actress and writer Bebe Cave (Victoria, ITV; Tale of Tales, Matteo Garrone; Great Expectations, Lionsgate) has been cast in Lewis Cornay’s one-hander Daddy Issues, which will premiere at Seven Dials Playhouse this October. 
GALWAD Comes to Wales This MonthGALWAD Comes to Wales This Month
September 2, 2022

In just a few weeks, major cultural event GALWAD will combine live performance, TV drama and digital film in a mind-blowing project that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. Unfolding in real-time, over seven days from 26 September-2 October, online, on TV and live across Wales, GALWAD is a story that brings a possible future roaring into the present. 
VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials PlayhouseVIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

All new rehearsal video has been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse. Check out the video  by Callum Heinrich here!