Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE
Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022.
All new production photos have been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse.
Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022. The production stars Elijah Ferreira (Best Performer in a Musical Stage Debut Nominee for 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' at Leeds Playhouse) and Jade Johnson.
Jass and Finn have survived the apocalypse - but can their relationship take the strain? What do you do when the last person on earth no longer floats your boat?
From the team who brought you the smash-hit Anyone Can Whistle, Help! We Are Still Alive is a hilarious, gig-style queer, comedy musical about keeping the romance alive when everything else is dead as a doornail.
It's 28 Days Later meets When Harry Met Sally with catchy and heart-breaking songs.
For every BAND A ticket purchased during the show's first two weeks, a tree will be planted.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
