Photos: First Look at Elijah Ferreira and Jade Johnson in HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE

All new production photos have been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse.

Performances run 5 September - 15 October, 2022. The production stars Elijah Ferreira (Best Performer in a Musical Stage Debut Nominee for 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' at Leeds Playhouse) and Jade Johnson.

Jass and Finn have survived the apocalypse - but can their relationship take the strain? What do you do when the last person on earth no longer floats your boat?

From the team who brought you the smash-hit Anyone Can Whistle, Help! We Are Still Alive is a hilarious, gig-style queer, comedy musical about keeping the romance alive when everything else is dead as a doornail.



It's 28 Days Later meets When Harry Met Sally with catchy and heart-breaking songs.

For every BAND A ticket purchased during the show's first two weeks, a tree will be planted.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan