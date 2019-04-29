Peter Price Returns to Pyramid for Home Performance

A Warrington musician who has won international acclaim is returning to Pyramid this year to entertain crowds on his home turf.

Singer and guitarist Peter Price is returning to Pyramid Arts Centre on Friday 6 December with another unforgettable night of live music.

Warrington born and bred, Peter Price has a brilliant international reputation, having played festivals and concerts across the UK, Europe and North America.

A gifted performer, his concerts and performances take the listener on strange and exotic journeys from the folk and country blues style of Robert Johnson, Blind Willie McTell, and Lead Belly on to jazz, Latin and world music.

Peter's performances demonstrate a mind-boggling mastery of the acoustic guitar, a rich singing voice and a relaxed yet compelling stage presence.

His performances have delighted audiences worldwide and guarantee an evening not to be missed; he will be joined on the Pyramid stage by some very special guests.

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





