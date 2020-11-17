National Alliance For Musical Theatre To Stream 32nd Annual Festival

Both events are then available on demand until November 29th 2020.

NAMTS first virtual festival will make its annual showcase of new musicals available to UK audiences for the first time via streaming platform www.stream.theatre.

The Festival has been the starting point for over 268 musicals, including Broadway hits like Come From Away and The Drowsy Chaperone.

A committee of 20 theatre professionals chose eight musicals from 349 submissions for the festival. The festival presents eight musicals before an audience to connect producers with writers to help shows continue on a path to development. This year's presentations are overseen by NAMT New Works Director Ciera Iveson and Festival General Manager Dailey-Monda Management.



"Celebrating new work and emerging voices feels even more significant and vital this year," said NAMT executive director Betsy King Militello in a statement. "With a record-breaking year of submissions, we know there are countless stories to be told, reflecting a tremendous breadth of perspectives, ideas, and experiences. We are thrilled to share a reimagined festival digitally-we are shaping our fall events to be a place for the field to gather and experience new musicals in ways we never have before. We look forward to welcoming the industry to our full digital festival programming, and the general public to our online festival stream."

The 8 new musicals (detailed below) are being showcased across two performances on www.stream.theatre

NAMT 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals PART 1: Thursday 19th November 19:30

NAMT 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals PART 2: Friday 20th November 19:30

Both events are then available on demand until November 29th 2020.

Tickets cost £15 plus transaction fee. For tickets, to stream and for more information visit stream.theatre.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You