Museum of the Home Will Host the Winter Edition of Queeriosities Fair

The fair runs Friday 1st December – Sunday 3rd December 2023.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Museum of the Home will host the Winter edition of curator Davy Pittoors’s Queeriosities fair on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December 2023. Building on the success of May’s inaugural event, the fair again invites LGBTQIA+ artists, makers, and small businesses to come together and share work that explores the relationship between identity and home.

This Winter edition of Queeriosities will play on the concept of a traditional festive market, featuring more than 40 vendors offering a unique selection of thought-provoking ceramics, paintings, sculpture, textiles, books, ephemera, homeware and gifts. Visitors will be able to either purchase directly from artists and makers, or bring their own art, objects or ephemera to swap. Participants include Paul Bommer, Rachael House, Peter Ibruegger, Will Martin, Radek Husak, and Forma Editions. The full list of vendors will be announced in November.

Curator Davy Pittoors comments, The vibrant group of artists and makers I’ve brought together for this Winter edition of Queeriosities are among the most exciting emerging LGBTQIA+ creatives from London and beyond. Queer stories often get sidelined or lost in history — and this fair helps ensure the spread and circulation of our objects, art and ephemera across people’s lives.

On Friday 1st December, the Museum will host a launch event offering advance access to the work on show and the opportunity to meet artists and makers ahead of the fair’s official opening the next day. On Sunday 3rd December, the Museum will host a panel discussion moderated by Pittoors exploring themes of queer design and craft as an act of care. Pittoors will be joined by Dr Daniel Fountain, editor of Crafted with Pride. Further panellists will be announced during the lead up to the fair’s opening. 

Alongside Queeriosities, the Museum will be actively gathering objects and testimonies bearing witness to queer homemaking as part of their Real Rooms project. Focussing on wider themes such as chosen family, shared housing, squatting and regional migration, visitors to the fair will be able to talk to a curator about the ever-growing archive of LGBTQIA+ stories and objects present at the Museum.

Museum Director Sonia Solicari comments, At the Museum of the Home, our Rooms Through Time aim to bring out voices and stories that are otherwise missing, and Queeriosities provides an excellent opportunity for the queer community to leave their mark on the curation of our future 2000s room and the direction of the museum’s collecting. We’re also thrilled to bring the fair back to the Museum of the Home as a way for the queer community to come together and connect, particularly in the lead-up to a joyous holiday season.




