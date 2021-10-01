Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milton Keynes Theatre Launches Academy Youth Theatre

The weekly youth theatre classes will be led by a DBS certified drama specialist, who will take young people on a journey of creativity, self-expression and confidence.

Oct. 1, 2021 Â 

Milton Keynes Theatre has launched its brand-new Academy, providing high quality performing arts training to young people aged 4 - 14 in a series of classes, workshops, and holiday projects.

Alexandra Snell, Senior Creative Learning Manager said: "We are thrilled to be launching the Milton Keynes Theatre Academy in our incredible venue, giving young people the opportunity to learn a wide variety of theatre skills from industry professionals and gain access to careers insight as part of their training."

Milton Keynes Theatre Academy comprises of three groups, taking place on Tuesdays in the theatre's studio space:

Prologue (Ages 4-6): 4pm - 4.45pm

Act 1 (Ages 7-10): 5pm - 6pm

Act 2 (Ages 11-14): 6.15 - 7.30pm

Free trials are available upon request, so young people can have a taste of what to expect from the course. No auditions are necessary to take part, and the course welcomes young people of all abilities and backgrounds.

Spaces at the Academy are limited. For further information or to register a young person, please get in touch with the Milton Keynes Theatre Creative Learning team via miltokeynescreativelearning@theambassadors.com or by calling 01908 547500.


