Mark Hadfield Joins UK and Ireland Tour of DEATH ON THE NILE

Mark Hadfield will star as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in Lucy Bailey’s new production of the UK & Ireland Tour of DEATH ON THE NILE. Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.

The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford, with a national press night on Thursday 9 October at Richmond Theatre. More dates have been added to the tour: Chichester Festival Theatre, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Malvern Festival Theatre, Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal, York Grand Opera House, Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Brighton Theatre Royal, The Alexandra Birmingham, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, Belfast Grand Opera House, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cambridge Arts Theatre, finishing on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.

Mark Hadfield said of taking on the role of Poirot, “I am delighted and excited to be playing the iconic role of Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, directed by Lucy Bailey and produced by Fiery Angel. I’m also thrilled that this production, adapted by Ken Ludwig, will be touring the UK & Ireland, and have no doubt that it will be enjoyed by both those who already admire Christie’s genius and those yet to discover it.”

Mark Hadfield’s film credits include Belfast, Into the Woods, Hamlet and Frankenstein. His many TV credits include Outlander, Maigret, Trollied, Wallander, Doc Martin, People Like Us, Cracker, The All New Alexei Sayle Show and The Buddha of Suburbia. Mark’s most recent theatre credits include Dr Strangelove (West End), Accidental Death of an Anarchist (West End), Cymbeline and Tamburlaine for the RSC, Road (Royal Court), The Libertine (Bath and West End) and Richard III (Almeida).

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Further casting is to be announced.

DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be associate director and Helena Palmer casting director.

Tour Dates

26 September – 4 October

The Lowry, Salford

0161 876 2000

thelowry.com

7–11 October

Richmond Theatre, London

atgtickets.com/Richmond

14–18 October

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

21–25 October

Theatre Royal Bath

01225 448844

theatreroyal.org.uk

4–8 November

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

01604 624811

royalandderngate.co.uk

11–15 November

Hall for Cornwall, Truro

01872 262466

hallforcornwall.co.uk

18–22 November

Princess Theatre, Torquay

atgtickets.com/torquay

25–29 November

New Theatre, Cardiff

0343 310 0041

trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

13–17 January

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 440000

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

20–24 January

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

01227 787787

marlowetheatre.com

27–31 January

Chichester Festival Theatre (on sale September)

01243 781312

cft.org.uk

3–7 February

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

01242 572573

everymantheatre.org.uk

10–14 February

Malvern Festival Theatre

01684 892277

malvern-theatres.co.uk

17–21 February

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

aberdeenperformingarts.com

24–28 February

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

atgtickets.com/glasgow

3–7 March

Grand Opera House, York

atgtickets.com/york

10–14 March

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

24–28 March

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

0131 529 6000

capitaltheatres.com

31 March – 4 April

Theatre Royal, Brighton

atgtickets.com/brighton

7–11 April

The Alexandra, Birmingham

atgtickets.com/birmingham

14–18 April

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

21–25 April

Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

00 353 1 646 8600

gaietytheatre.ie

28 April – 2 May

Grand Opera House, Belfast

028 9024 1919

goh.co.uk

5–9 May

Theatre Royal, Norwich

01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

12–16 May

Cambridge Arts Theatre (on sale soon)

01223 503333

cambridgeartstheatre.com

19–23 May

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

01752 267222

theatreroyal.com