Mark Hadfield Joins UK and Ireland Tour of DEATH ON THE NILE

The tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford.
Mark Hadfield will star as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, in Lucy Bailey’s new production of the UK & Ireland Tour of DEATH ON THE NILE. Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic to the stage, following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express. Death on the Nile reunites writer Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour.
The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford, with a national press night on Thursday 9 October at Richmond Theatre. More dates have been added to the tour: Chichester Festival Theatre, Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Malvern Festival Theatre, Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre, Glasgow Theatre Royal, York Grand Opera House, Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Brighton Theatre Royal, The Alexandra Birmingham, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, Belfast Grand Opera House, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cambridge Arts Theatre, finishing on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.
Mark Hadfield said of taking on the role of Poirot, “I am delighted and excited to be playing the iconic role of Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming production of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, directed by Lucy Bailey and produced by Fiery Angel. I’m also thrilled that this production, adapted by Ken Ludwig, will be touring the UK & Ireland, and have no doubt that it will be enjoyed by both those who already admire Christie’s genius and those yet to discover it.”
Mark Hadfield’s film credits include Belfast, Into the Woods, Hamlet and Frankenstein. His many TV credits include Outlander, Maigret, Trollied, Wallander, Doc Martin, People Like Us, Cracker, The All New Alexei Sayle Show and The Buddha of Suburbia. Mark’s most recent theatre credits include Dr Strangelove (West End), Accidental Death of an Anarchist (West End), Cymbeline and Tamburlaine for the RSC, Road (Royal Court), The Libertine (Bath and West End) and Richard III (Almeida).
On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?
Further casting is to be announced.
DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Mic Pool and movement direction by Liam Steele. Lucy Waterhouse will be associate director and Helena Palmer casting director.
26 September – 4 October
The Lowry, Salford
0161 876 2000
thelowry.com
7–11 October
Richmond Theatre, London
atgtickets.com/Richmond
14–18 October
Milton Keynes Theatre
atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
21–25 October
Theatre Royal Bath
01225 448844
theatreroyal.org.uk
4–8 November
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
01604 624811
royalandderngate.co.uk
11–15 November
Hall for Cornwall, Truro
01872 262466
hallforcornwall.co.uk
18–22 November
Princess Theatre, Torquay
atgtickets.com/torquay
25–29 November
New Theatre, Cardiff
0343 310 0041
trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff
13–17 January
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
01483 440000
yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
20–24 January
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
01227 787787
marlowetheatre.com
27–31 January
Chichester Festival Theatre (on sale September)
01243 781312
cft.org.uk
3–7 February
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
01242 572573
everymantheatre.org.uk
10–14 February
Malvern Festival Theatre
01684 892277
malvern-theatres.co.uk
17–21 February
His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen
aberdeenperformingarts.com
24–28 February
Theatre Royal, Glasgow
atgtickets.com/glasgow
3–7 March
Grand Opera House, York
atgtickets.com/york
10–14 March
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
24–28 March
Festival Theatre, Edinburgh
0131 529 6000
capitaltheatres.com
31 March – 4 April
Theatre Royal, Brighton
atgtickets.com/brighton
7–11 April
The Alexandra, Birmingham
atgtickets.com/birmingham
14–18 April
Theatre Royal, Nottingham
0115 989 5555
trch.co.uk
21–25 April
Gaiety Theatre, Dublin
00 353 1 646 8600
gaietytheatre.ie
28 April – 2 May
Grand Opera House, Belfast
028 9024 1919
goh.co.uk
5–9 May
Theatre Royal, Norwich
01603 630000
norwichtheatre.org
12–16 May
Cambridge Arts Theatre (on sale soon)
01223 503333
cambridgeartstheatre.com
19–23 May
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
01752 267222
theatreroyal.com
