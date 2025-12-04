BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to the Albany Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Albany Theatre's festive adaptation of Beauty and the Beast will hit the stage on December 6, with a combination of the Midland theatrical talent and national theatre stars reimagining the beloved tale for the festive season.

Hannah Victoria, who recently starred in the UK and international tour of the hugely popular musical Six, will appear in the leading role as Bella in the Christmas retelling of Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve's original 18th-century fairy tale. She is joined by actor musician Ellen Chivers, and actors Alex Hargreaves, Aisha Taylor, Alice Orlick, Jack Andrews and Dawn Butler who make up the stellar cast.

Six talented community performers will join the ensemble cast in a nod to the theatre's origins as a hub for local performers.

Acclaimed Coventry-born set designer Abby Clarke - reuniting with the Albany Theatre following last year's stage production of The Bear Who Went to War - said the show would embrace the theatre's storied past to create a magical festive experience, complete with Vaudevillian twists and turns and 1930s folk and jazz.

"We've embraced the Albany's pre-war history, architecture, and Art Deco design throughout this show, and I think it's something that will not only resonate with Coventry audiences but also create an immersive experience, with some of the action and design coming off the stage and out into the auditorium," she said.

"The result is a completely new, high-quality restaging of a much-loved adaptation which has all the classic theatre magic you'd expect, while raising the bar for The Albany's produced theatre. The attention to detail, the quality of the all-Midlands cast, and the effort that has gone into the entire production has been phenomenal.

"We can't wait to share it in the coming weeks."

The adaptation, from award-winning writer Theresa Heskins, arrives on the back of rave reviews at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre, where it debuted in 2021.

The show runs at the Albany Theatre from Saturday, December 6, 2025, with matinee and evening performances, until Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Director of Albany Theatre, Alan Pollock said: "Beauty and the Beast is packed with breathtaking visuals, spectacular storytelling, and unforgettable live music and dance, offering a magical alternative to traditional panto.

"With enchanting characters, unexpected twists and a dash of humour, this is a show that promises to captivate audiences of all ages. We are incredibly lucky to have been able to bring together such a talented group of people to put it on."

The production is directed by "bold and playful" theatre director Kitty Benford, with original music by Robin Colyer, movement direction by Stacey McCarthy, lighting by Dan Tilley, and sound design by Adam Blake.