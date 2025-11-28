Chief Executive, Kris Bryce, To Depart From Pitlochry Festival Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After nearly a decade at the helm, Chief Executive, Kris Bryce, will depart from Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Bryce will step away early in 2026 to focus on his consultancy business, Galanthus Group. The announcement comes after the launch of the Theatre's 2026 programme, marking both its 75th anniversary and the first season entirely curated by new Artistic Director, Alan Cumming.

Since 2016, Kris has led Pitlochry Festival Theatre through one of the most remarkable decades in its history, and his many achievements include spearheading the Theatre's successful application to the £300m Tay City Deal. The only cultural project to be named by The Scottish Government in this initiative, the Theatre also raised the match funding required to deliver a substantial capital project which sees the much loved ‘theatre in the hills' reimagined for the 21st century with three performance spaces and significantly enhanced public areas.

Kris – along with Elizabeth Newman, Artistic Director at the time – skilfully navigated the Theatre through the pandemic and its post-pandemic recovery period, bringing audiences on board online and outside, and setting a new standard for imaginative engagement which other theatres followed. During his tenure, Kris also directed the Theatre's bold vision to become the country's first net-zero theatre, in advance of Government targets, and he has been instrumental and influential in raising Pitlochry's profile on UK and international stages. The Theatre's 2025/26 performance will record its best audience figures and box office income in the last 74 years.

In 2023, Kris launched his consultancy practice, with the support and encouragement of the Theatre's Board of Trustees, and the success of this venture has led to his decision to step away from the Theatre. He leaves it in the strongest possible position.

Kris will remain in role until January 2026, working closely with Alan Cumming, the Board of Trustees and the Senior Management Team. The search for Kris' replacement has begun and is being led by executive search consultant Todd Heppenstall.

During the search period, Dougie Cameron, the Theatre's Director of Finance & Operations, will take on the role of Interim Chief Executive. He will continue to work closely with Kris, who will provide support and guidance on a consultancy basis to the Theatre, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership.

Kris Bryce said:

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve Pitlochry Festival Theatre for nearly a decade. I've been fortunate to work with three brilliant Artistic Directors in that time — John Durnin, Elizabeth Newman and Alan Cumming — each shaping the work on our stages and the stories we tell in important and meaningful ways.

The turbulence of the pandemic was a defining period for all of us, and the support of audiences through that time, and their return and warmth since, has stayed with me. I am hugely grateful to our stakeholders, partners and supporters for the confidence and investment they have shown in the Theatre during my tenure, and to the two Chairs I have worked with, Colin Liddell and Crawford Gillies, whose focus, commitment and leadership alongside dedicated Trustees has meant a great deal.

My lasting memory of Pitlochry Festival Theatre will always be the people. Anything is possible when individuals collaborate enthusiastically and respectfully, and the team at Pitlochry demonstrate that truth daily in what they achieve together. I leave with real warmth and in full confidence that the Theatre's best years are just beginning.”

Artistic Director Alan Cumming commented:

“Kris Bryce has been a major figure in the history and success of Pitlochry Festival Theatre. I will be eternally grateful to him for bringing me into the fold and showing me the ropes when I took up post. I wish him all the best. Haste ye back, Kris!”

Chair of the Board of Pitlochry Festival Theatre Crawford Gillies said:

“On behalf of the Board, I thank Kris for all he has done at the Theatre since 2016. A dedicated and loyal leader and ambassador for the Theatre, he has successfully steered us through many challenges. We are in a stronger position now thanks to his hard work, skill and dedication. Pitlochry Festival Theatre simply would not be where we are in today without his leadership. I would like to express enormous gratitude to Kris and wish him every success for the future.”