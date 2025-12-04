1.17AM, OR UNTIL THE WORDS RUN OUT Makes World Premiere

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of 1.17am, or until the words run out by Zoe Hunter Gordon and directed by Sarah Stacey comes to the Finborough Theatre next year. Performances run Tuesday, 10 February - Saturday 7 March, 2026,

How well do you know the people you love? Katie and Roni were best friends, until they weren't. Now Katie's brother is dead, and the two girls unexpectedly find themselves together again – in his bedroom. Tonight they're going to tell each other the truth. Because the truth will set you free – won't it?

1.17am, or until the words run out is a claustrophobic, unexpectedly funny new play about friendship, lies and the things we can't say to the people we need most.

First developed with support from HighTide, 1.17am… now receives its world premiere at Finborough Theatre following three critically acclaimed sold-out previews at Theatre503.

Cast:

Catherine Ashdown (Katie) was Offie nominated for Lead Peformance as Bo in Grud at Hampstead Theatre.

Eileen Duffy (Roni) was Joyce in Life with a Little L (Riverside Studios).

Creative team:

Directed by Sarah Stacey

Set Design by Mim Houghton

Sound Design by Sarah Spencer

Costume Design by Anouk Mondini

Dramaturgy by Sarah Stacey