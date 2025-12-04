Rob Brydon Will Bring One-Night Christmas Spectacular to Bradford Live

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rob Brydon will bring songs, stories, and laughter to Bradford Live next week on Wednesday 10 December.

After a sell out West End performance in 2024 Rob Brydon is taking his celebrated Christmas show around the country. Accompanied by a fabulous eight-piece band Rob will usher in the festive season in his own inimitable style with songs, stories and even an impression or two, in a wonderful warm-hearted evening for all the family.

About Rob Brydon

Brydon gained fame for his roles in the black comedy series Human Remains (2000), the mockumentary series Marion and Geoff (2000–2003), the chat show spoof The Keith Barret Show (2004–2005), and the comedy series Supernova (2005–2006). From 2007 to 2024, he played Bryn West in the BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey for which he received a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Comedy Performance.

He has acted in a number of films with Steve Coogan for director Michael Winterbottom, starting with 24 Hour Party People (2002) and A c*ckand Bull Story (2005). Brydon and Coogan then starred in The Trip (2010) followed by The Trip to Italy (2014), The Trip to Spain (2017), and The Trip to Greece (2020). He has also acted in the films Cinderella (2015), The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016), Holmes & Watson (2019) and Barbie (2023).

Since 2009, Brydon has presented the BBC One comedy panel show Would I Lie to You? after previously playing himself as host of a fictional panel show in Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, which ran on BBC Three from 2006 until 2007. In addition to presenting his own late-night chat show, The Rob Brydon Show for two years, he hosted the 2014 Saturday-night game show The Guess List for BBC One.

