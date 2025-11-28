Michael Ball to Bring GLOW Tour to Bradford Live

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With the upcoming release of his new album ‘Glow', Michael Ball will hit the road in 2026, coming to Bradford Live on Thursday 3 September 2026.

Michael Ball is Britain's leading musical theatre star, a double Olivier Award-winning, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum recording artist and a hugely popular radio and TV presenter.

For over 40 years he has been at the top of his game, starring in musical theatre productions in the West End and on Broadway, winning critical acclaim, a devoted following and awards for his stage work and recording career.

Speaking on the news, Michael Ball said: “There's probably only one thing I enjoy more than being in the studio — writing, producing, and singing songs with people I love — and that's taking it all out on the road and performing those songs as well as all the old favourites to the audiences I love. I hope you enjoy the new album, and I hope you come to see us on tour next year. It's going to be an exciting year, and I can't wait to see you all''.