MGCfutures Bursary Programme Opens Applications For The Fourth Year

Artistic Director of MGC, Michael Grandage today announces the fourth annual MGCfutures Bursary Programme is now open for applications. MGCfutures is a charity, formed in 2012. The bursaries programme was launched in 2016 for arts practitioners who show a commitment to their chosen career and look to progress to the next stage of their development.

Applicants can apply for bursaries from £500-£5,000, to support careers across the theatre industry. Bursaries in previous years have supported a range of projects including directors and producers who needed help towards funding a workshop, choreographers, a theatrical milliner who needed help to buy tools for his work and designers who needed to invest in computer assisted design programmes or workshop space. MGCfutures are keen to expand the reach of the bursaries across all the professions that play a vital role in making live performance happen.

In addition, MGCfutures will offer The Stephanie Arditti Bursary created in the memory of award-winning costume supervisor Stephanie Arditti for those working in costume; as well as partnering with three companies - renewing their collaboration with The Gate Theatre for two Assistant Director Bursaries, and new partnerships with English Touring Theatre for an Assistant Production Manager for their co-production with Sheffield Theatres of Reasons to Stay Alive, and Deafinitely Theatre on HUB, the first ever deaf accessible theatre training scheme.

Michael Grandage said today, "I'm delighted to announce our fourth year of this unique bursary scheme which encourages representation from every single part of the industry. We have already helped more than fifty emerging theatre-makers since it began in 2016 and this year we are hoping to reach an even wider group of theatre makers in some of the more technical areas of the industry. We're also launching some exciting new partnerships including a training placement for an aspiring Production Manager with English Touring Theatre, and mentoring support for deaf artists with Deafinitely Theatre as well as continuing our association with The Gate Theatre in Notting Hill, offering a placement to work on two Gate Productions as an Assistant Director."

Applications must be submitted via the MGCfutures website - www.mgcfutures.com - before 12 noon on 31 May 2019. Please note, bursaries are not available to support training or as commercial investments in productions.

The future of theatre depends on young people. They are the theatre makers and theatre goers of tomorrow. MGCfutures reaches out to people of different ages and backgrounds, providing information, guidance and support through mentorship, the Bursary scheme, online resources, workshops and participatory activities. It is also committed to enabling young people to visit the theatre who might otherwise not be able to do so.

MGCfutures is a charitable organisation, governed by a Board of Trustees. MGCfutures Education Associates, Dominic Francis and Samantha Lane, develop workshops and online materials to support theatre-goers to get the most out of their experience, especially those visiting a theatre for the first time.

MGCfutures is also supported by the charity's patrons: Judi Dench, Dawn French, Nicole Kidman, Jude Law, Daniel Radcliffe, Simon Russell Beale, Sheridan Smith, Aidan Turner, David Walliams and Ben Whishaw.

"MGCfutures understands that artists need practical support, as well as encouragement and mentorship, in order to be empowered to make good work. It's exactly the investment I need at this stage in my career to keep raising my ambitions."

Isley Lynn - MGCfutures Bursary recipient, 2016





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You