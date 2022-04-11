Little Angel Theatre to Stage PINOCCHIO and I WANT MY HAT BACK TRILOGY

The Little Angel Theatre is set to stage productions of Pinocchio and I Want My Hat Back. Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde have created a new live version of their hit lockdown digital shows in I Want My Hat Back Trilogy, adapted from Jon Klassen's beloved books. The show runs 21 May - 31 July 2022. For ages 3 - 6.

A bear has lost his hat. What if he never sees it again? WAIT! He has seen his hat. A fish has stolen a hat. And he'll probably get away with it. Probably. Two turtles have found a hat. The hat looks good on both of them. But there are two turtles. And there is only one hat. Following their hit digital series, lockdown sensations Ian Nicholson and Sam Wilde are back with more of their trademark cardboard design. Jon Klassen's beloved books, I Want My Hat Back, This is Not My Hat and We Found A Hat, will have a brand new life of their own LIVE on the Little Angel stage. All the favourites including Bear, Little Fish and the Turtles will be making an appearance in this one-of-a-kind trilogy.

Pinnochio is set to run from 29 April - 26 June 2022. Step inside Geppetto's workshop and hear the tale of a puppet that wants to be a real boy, and a puppet maker who wants to be a real father. Watch as Pinocchio is carved on stage, paint brushes come to life as foxes and the shadow of two saws transform into a giant fish. An element of improvisation adds to the magic, as no two performances are exactly the same. Puppetry, shadows, illusion and original music combine to create a show that is inventive, witty and has a big heart. The show is written by Carlo Collodi and adapted by Louise Warren.

The theatre is located at Little Angel Studio, Sebbon Street, N1 2EH.