Jasmin Vardimon Professional Development Programme Dancers Will Tour World Premieres

This spring, dancers from JV2, the Ashford based Jasmin Vardimon Company's professional development programme, are to showcase their work with a short tour that culminates in performances at Sadler's Wells in London.

Ashford plays host to the world premiere of a triple bill of new dance. JVH.o.m.e, the newly opened purpose built home for the acclaimed Jasmin Vardimon Company, situated on Javelin Way, is to open its doors to the public for a dymanic programme of work. Performed by dancers from company's highly esteemed professional development programme JV2, the three works comprise premieres of works from longtime associates Vinicus Salles and Andre Rebelo and a reworking of a work by the acclaimed choreographer Jasmin Vardimon herself.

Following the Ashford performances, on 3 April the JV2 dancers will present a double bill of the works by Salles and Rebelo at the Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury.

The tour will finish in London, with the double bill playing at The Lilian Baylis Theatre at Sadlers Wells on the evenings of 5 and 6 April.

These public performances represent a culmination of the professional development programme for the JV2 dancers, allowing them to showcase their talents in front of live audiences.

The premiere of It's Not Unusual by Vinicius Salles' is an exploration of masculinity seen through the lens of the music of Tom Jones. This critical, ironic, sometimes funny, study of what's behind the legendary singer's lyrics, takes a wider look at how images of maleness and sexism are ingrained into much of British popular culture.

Salles' work will be presented alongside the other world premiere - Andre Rebelo's Mystique - a dreamlike piece that invites the audience into a mysterious world that merges fantasy and darkness. This is a world where magic, illusion, shape shifting and special gifts interlace to create a landscape inhabited by identities from many different origins and where multiple dimensions cross paths.

Joining these works at JVH.o.m.e only will be Canvas choreographed by multi-award-winning, Jasmin Vardimon MBE. Here, the audience is invited to come up close and gather around a massive canvas. Upon this movements are used as brush strokes to draw an engaging picture that explores how group dynamics evolve, give rise and sometime swallow individuals within it.

The established JV2 Professional Development Diploma was developed by Jasmin Vardimon Company with the mission to encourage, cultivate and nurture young talent. The programme offers participants a unique opportunity to train as versatile and multi-disciplinary performers, under the guidance of one of the world's leading female choreographers. This brilliant dance ensemble, hand-picked by Jasmin Vardimon, showcases an exciting and energetic mix of inventive choreography and exceptional new talent.

With public performances on 31 March and 1 April, there will be a special schools performance on 30 March. The 1 April performance will be followed by a Q&A.

Jasmin Vardimon says -

"I am immensely proud of this year's JV2 dancers and of the opportunity for them to showcase their skills & talents in these works. This is a very special year for us, our first in JVh.o.m.e. Having this year's JV2 cohort as the first to perform in this brand new building is a great way to celebrate that."