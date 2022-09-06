Hackney Empire Announces Details For Autumn Season

As Hackney Empire celebrates 120 years at the heart of the local community, Artistic Director Yamin Choudury and the whole team have announced details of the autumn 2022 season, running from September to December. With an eclectic mix of comedy, music, opera plus improvised musical theatre, the season will culminate with their iconic annual pantomime as legendary pantomime dame, and Hackney Empire Patron, Clive Rowe stars in Mother Goose.

Throughout the season, Hackney Empire will be welcoming an array of big name comedians including Stewart Lee in Live at the Empire with Stewart Lee (9 Sep) with Rachel Parris, Fern Brady, Fin Taylor and Fatiha El-Ghorri; Rob Beckett with Rob Beckett: Wallop (10 Sep); Hasan Minhaj with Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (24 Sep), Dave Gorman's Dave Gorman: PowerPoint To The People (12 Oct); David Cross in Live at the Empire with David Cross (13 Oct) with Sindhu Vee and Celya AB; Majah Hype with Comedy Explosion with Majah Hype and White Yardie (14 Oct); Paul Chowdhry's Paul Chowdhry: Family-Friendly Comedian (19-20 Oct) and David O'Doherty's David O'Doherty: whoa is me (3 Nov).

Hackney Empire will also welcome musical guests this Autumn with the UK's first-ever Reggae Choir celebrating its 10th anniversary with Reggae Choir & Friends (30 Oct).

English Touring Opera will kick off their autumn season in Hackney with three acclaimed Handel operas: Ottone (1 Oct), Agrippina (7 Oct) and Tamerlano (8 Oct). Following its critically-acclaimed run in Northampton earlier this year, Improbable's improvised musical theatre show An Improbable Musical (21-26 October) will create brand-new musicals every night in Hackney, featuring seasoned improvisors Josie Lawrence, Ruth Bratt, Niall Ashdown, Aya Nakamura and more.

First created in 1902 for Music Hall legend and Hackney Empire regular Dan Leno, the theatre will celebrate 120 years of this iconic pantomime at the end of their 120th birthday year with Mother Goose, starring Clive Rowe in the titular role from 19 Nov-31 Dec.

And in the wake of the recent release of the 20 Years of Creative Futures Impact Report, this autumn young people can benefit from ongoing Creative Future programmes: Young Producers, running every Tuesday evening, a free training opportunity to organise their own events, with free workshops offering participants the chance to develop the creative and practical skills needed to stage the things they want to see. The Writers' Room will run every Wednesday evening from 19 Oct - 14 Dec, offering participants a course in scriptwriting led by industry professionals, eventually leading to a performance by professional actors in Jan 23. On Sat 17 Sep, Hackney Empire will open its doors as part of Open House London, inviting people to come and have a look around this iconic theatre, with guided tours throughout the day.