Full Cast Set For TREASURE ISLAND Musical at Bristol Old Vic

Performances run Thu 4 Dec 2025 – Sat 10 Jan 2026.
Bristol Old Vic has announced the full cast for its swashbuckling Christmas production Treasure Island: A New Musical Adventure, a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic Bristol-inspired tale of hidden treasure and daring deeds, brought to life by The Great British Bake Off Musical and The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole The Musical creators Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, and directed by Paul Foster (White Christmas, Sheffield Crucible).
Joining Bristol comedian, actor and presenter Jayde Adams, who was announced earlier this summer is a company of multi-instrumentalist actors bringing this Christmas adventure to life.
They include Adryne Caulder-James, an up-and-coming recent graduate from Rose Bruford in the lead role of “Jim Hawkins”. Her previous work includes Wendy in PAN! (Theatre Peckham) and the title role in Cinderella (Greenwich Theatre). We're delighted to welcome her to Bristol Old Vic for the first time.
In the iconic role of “Long John Silver” is Cornish actor, comedian (and UK pun champion) Colin Leggo, bringing his unique wit and talent to one of the most infamous pirates of all time. A regular on the UK stand-up circuit, his “one-man, one-leg” show Leggoland about becoming a below-knee amputee, received critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2015. Other theatre credits include Jack and the Beanstalk (Cornwall Playhouse), Smee in Peter Pan (Cornwall Playhouse) Burglar Bill (Pandora's Box Theatre Company), Stumble the Clumsy Reindeer (Pleasance Theatre, London) and Malvolio in Twelfth Night (Y Theatre, Leicester).
Morgan Val Baker plays “Squire Trelawney/Black Dog". His credits include Gatsby (Leicester Square Theatre) and This Land (Leeds Playhouse). Morgan has performed regularly with WildWorks Theatre, including their critically acclaimed Wolf's Child. On screen credits include Placebo (BBC), Doc Martin (ITV), Bergerac (UKTV) and Mark Jenkin's Bafta winning film, Bait. Morgan is also a professional musician and regular on the UK folk circuit. He continues to compose and perform with Bristol-based The Invisible Circus.
Lloyd Gorman plays “Captain Smollett/Jim's Father”. His numerous theatre credits include West End runs of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Sunny Afternoon and Saturday Night, alongside Clueless the Musical (Churchill Theatre Bromley), Wuthering Heights (Wise Children US Tour), The Little Match Girl (Wise Children), Whistle Down The Wind (Watermill Theatre), Once (UK Tour), One Man, Two Guvnors (New Wolsey Theatre/Nuffield Southampton), The Jungle Book (Royal and Derngate Northampton/UK Tour), Our House (New Wolsey Theatre/UK Tour) and Anyone Can Whistle (Jermyn Street Theatre).
Jack Heydon plays “O'Brien/Billy Bones”. Previous theatre credits include A Matter of Life and Death (New Vic Theatre); Waiting for Anya (The Barn Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Antic Disposition); Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing and As You Like It (Theatre in the Forest); Pinocchio and The Tale of Mr Todd (The Avenue Theatre).
Philippa Hogg takes the role of “Hands”. She most recently played Mary Button in the 2025 Olivier Award-winning musical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Ambassador's Theatre-West End). Other theatre credits include The Enormous Crocodile (Leeds Playhouse); Blood Harmony (Traverse Theatre); Peter Pan (National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic); The Jungle Book (The Watermill Theatre); Pippi Longstocking (Royal & Derngate) and The Scarlet Pimpernel (Theatre Royal Bath).
Sioned Saunders plays “Dr Livesey”. Previous theatre work includes Galadriel and Musical Director in The Lord of the Rings (Watermill Theatre); Pauline Mole in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 ¾ (Queens Theatre Hornchurch); Gina in Amelie (Criterion Theatre/ Watermill Theatre); Sunshine on Leith (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Made in Dagenham (Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch & New Wolsey, Ipswich); The Witches (Curve & Hong Kong); Miss Spider/Aunt Spiker in James & the Giant Peach (Birmingham Old Rep & UK Tour); Bagheera in Jungle Book (Lyric Theatre, Belfast); Sunset Boulevard (Harold Pinter, West End) and Mollie in Animal Farm (West Yorkshire Playhouse).
They join Jayde Adams as “Ben Gunn/Jim's Mother”, making her professional theatre debut in her home city of Bristol. Jayde is a writer, actress, singer and a multiple award-winning comedian. As an actress Jayde is best known for starring in the BAFTA-winning BBC comedy-drama series, Alma's Not Normal (2021–2024) and lead role in ITV sitcom Ruby Speaking (2023). Other acting credits include roles in Good Omens, The Outlaws, and a leading role in The Greatest Days, the 2023 musical film featuring Take That's music.
Sitting alongside this announcement is the release of a brand-new image for the show featuring three of the company in all their pirate-y glory: Colin Leggo, Adryne Caulder-James and Jayde Adams.
Joining Director Paul Foster in the creative team are Designer Tom Rogers, (A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker – Bristol Old Vic; We Will Rock You – International Tour), Choreographer Chi-San Howard (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – Ambassadors Theatre); Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria (Barcelona – Duke of York' s Theatre, Why Am I So Single? – Garrick Theatre); Sound Designer George Dennis (Straight Line Crazy – Bridge Theatre); Musical Supervisor & Orchestrator Sarah Travis (Tony Award winner – Sweeney Todd ); Musical Director Matthew Spalding (A Chorus Line – Sadler's Wells/Leicester Curve/UK Tour); Associate Director Lisa Gregan (Little Red & Other Winter Tales – Bristol Old Vic) and Fight Director Kate Waters (Guys and Dolls – Bridge Theatre; Sunset Boulevard – The Jamie Lloyd Company).
From a Bristol tavern to the mighty oceans, join thrill-seeking teen Jim Hawkins as she charts a course to excitement and mystery aboard the mighty Hispaniola. This UK premiere is a daring adventure that will have everyone on the edge of their seats – landlubbers and salty seadogs alike!
