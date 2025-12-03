Michael Spicer Will Embark on UK Tour in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning comedian, star and creator of The Room Next Door Michael Spicer has announced a brand-new UK tour for 2026 with Hope All’s Well. The tour will be kicking off in Oxford on the 5th September 2026 and drawing to a close at London’s Leicester Square Theatre on 21st November 2026. Tickets will be available from Friday 5th December.

Michael, who also created the award-winning Radio 4 sitcom Before Next Door and radio sketch show Michael Spicer: No Room, is bringing audiences another hilarious and brilliantly entertaining satirical stage show packed with sketches, short films and stories about why we’re witnessing such a gigantic political and global sh**show.

The show will feature characters from No Room and some old friends will be popping up on stage too, with a variety of live performances and interactive video sketches including a live zoom with a racial diversity think tank - or in other words six white guys called Tim.

Michael Spicer said: “Last time I was on tour the shows were packed out! Mainly because they were post-lockdown and people just wanted to go out. To be honest they’d have been happy if I was just spinning plates and making dogs jump through hoops. However, I’m thrilled to be on the road again to try and make sense of the chaos of the modern world, or at the very least distract you from it for ninety minutes.”

ABOUT MICHAEL SPICER

Michael Spicer is a comedian, writer and creator of viral hit The Room Next Door, which depicts a frantic adviser feeding lines into the hidden earpieces of politicians and public figures taken from real-life interviews. The online series has accumulated 90 million views (and counting) on social media and has led to a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show, a nationwide tour, a book deal, a radio series, a Writers’ Guild award and several appearances on The Late Late Show in the US.

Away from The Room Next Door, Michael has appeared as a regular performer on The Mash Report on BBC2, as well as guest appearing in major TV series such as After Life, Bridgerton, Avoidance, Buffering, The Sister Boniface Mysteries and Disclaimer directed by Alfonso Cuarón. He has appeared in all three series of Mandy on BBC2 playing a variety of roles and was the producer for series two. Michael also appeared in the film My Mother’s Wedding, written and directed by Kristin Scott Thomas.

Michael’s situation comedy on BBC Radio 4 about life as a viral sensation entitled Before Next Door won two British Comedy Guide awards. He has created two series of his BBC Radio 4 solo sketch show Michael Spicer: No Room. Michael is also the author of The Secret Political Adviser: The Unredacted Files of the Man in the Room Next Door which was published in 2020.

TOUR DATES

Saturday 5 September – Oxford, Playhouse

Sunday 6 September – Norwich, Playhouse

Saturday 12 September – Bury St Edmunds, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 22 September – Canterbury, Gulbenkian Theatre

Wednesday 23 September – Cardiff, Sherman

Thursday 24 September – Winchester, Theatre Royal

Friday 25 September – Frome, Merlin Theatre

Wednesday 30 September – Nottingham, Playhouse

Thursday 1 October – Manchester, HOME Studio

Friday 2 October – Sheffield, The Foundry

Saturday 3 October – Shrewsbury, The Walker Theatre

Saturday 10 October – Faversham, The Alexander Centre

Saturday 17 October – Basingstoke, The Haymarket

Sunday 18 October – Bristol, The Redgrave Theatre

Tuesday 20 October – Durham, The Gala Theatre

Wednesday 21 October – Leeds, City Varieties

Thursday 22 October – Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

Friday 23 October – Swindon, Arts Centre

Saturday 24 October – Brighton, The Old Market

Wednesday 28 October – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Thursday 29 October – Cambridge, Junction

Friday 30 October – Eastleigh, The Berry Theatre

Saturday 31 October – Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Thursday 5 November – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

Friday 6 November – Birmingham, The Old Rep

Saturday 7 November – Salisbury, Arts Centre

Sunday 8 November – Colchester, Arts Centre

Wednesday 11 November – Exeter, Phoenix

Thursday 12 November – Launceston, Town Hall

Friday 13 November – Great Torrington, Plough Arts Centre

Saturday 14 November – Plymouth, The Quad Theatre

Saturday 21 November – London, Leicester Square Theatre