WALLACE & GROMIT FEAT. SHAUN THE SHEEP: A CRACKING CHRISTMAS TRILOGY Comes to Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The performance is on Sunday 21 December 2025.

By: Dec. 02, 2025
On Sunday 21 December 2025, Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep will make their long-awaited West End debut, taking centre stage up on the big screen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a grand Christmas trilogy of three beloved films in concert.

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, A Matter of Loaf and Death and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - each classic short film presented in full with their acclaimed scores performed live by a 45-piece orchestra! 

It’s set to be one baa-rilliant night out and a cracking Christmas treat for the whole family.

Alongside each short film, audiences will have a sneak peek behind the scenes at the incredible craft and attention to detail which goes into every Aardman production. Also featuring a curated selection of seasonal Aardman treasures for the ultimate ewe-tide celebration!



