Comedian Alan Carr Brings New Tour to Bradford Live

Alan Carr will bring his fifth UK solo tour Have I Said Too Much? to Bradford Live on Saturday 4 December 2027, promising an unfiltered night of hilarious oversharing, showbiz gossip and classic Carr charm.

Alan Carr’s back on tour and his lips are unsealed! With a big mouth and a talent for oversharing, Alan’s ready to dish some drama. Expect stories of dipping into the dating pool, navigating showbiz green rooms and a sprinkling of tales from the Traitor’s turret.

Alan’s unique sense of humour and effortless stage presence have made him one of Britain’s most successful and treasured comedians.

With sixteen series of Channel 4’s Chatty Man under his belt, Alan has won a multitude of awards including two NTAs, two RTS Awards and a prestigious BAFTA in 2013.

Alan remains in high demand both as a host and guest across television. This year alone has seen him take on the winning role of a traitor in The Celebrity Traitors, serve as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, hosted the sixth series of Interior Design Masters, and will soon appear in the second series of Last One Laughing on Amazon Prime. Alan can also be seen in early 2026 in the new Channel 4 series Secret Genius alongside Suzi Dent, a new competition show to spotlight the country’s undiscovered brainboxes.