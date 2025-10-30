Frantic Assembly's Scott Graham Will Serve as Movement Director of THE MANNINGTREE WITCHES at Colchester Mercury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This morning Mercury Theatre Colchester announced their season announcement that included The Manningtree Witches, which will have its world premiere on the Colchester theatre’s stage from 28 February 2026 – 14 March 2026. Frantic Assembly’s Artistic Director Scott Graham has been announced as Movement Director with Mercury Theatre’s Artistic Director Natasha Rickman as Director.

Frantic Assembly, who are an Associate Company of the Mercury Theatre Colchester, will be bringing their 30th anniversary production, Lost Atoms, to the theatre from 4-8 November 2025.

The Mercury Original will be in association with Frantic Assembly and is supported by Eleanor Lloyd Productions. It has also been developed with support from The National Theatre’s Generate programme, through a Jerwood workshop.

Based on the novel by A. K. Blakemore, the gripping historical drama is a fiercely modern exploration of fear, control, and what happens when women’s voices are silenced. Following 17-year-old Rebecca West in 1643 Essex, The Manningtree Witches tells the true story of England’s first Witchfinder General and wrenches the women he killed out from the shadows of history and into the spotlight.

About The Manningtree Witches

Essex, 1643.

A country divided. A town on it’s knees. A teenage girl with a dangerous secret.

As the Civil War rages on, in the quiet town of Manningtree, most of the men have gone off to fight, leaving the women to run the town. 17-year-old Rebecca West is like any teenager, brimming with self-doubt, consumed with unrequited love, and in a constant never-ending cycle of arguments with her sharp-tongued mother. As food runs out, and more men leave, Rebecca and her Best Friend Judith wait for something, anything to happen in Manningtree.

But change is coming.

When the mysterious Matthew Hopkins buys a pub, he brings questions. What does a young man like Matthew want with a town like Manningtree? Why has he come? And why is he so interested in Rebecca? But when an incident between Rebecca’s mother and a local boy plunges the town into discord, those questions are answered with horrifying frenzy.

As suspicion and fear take root and the community turns on each other, Rebecca finds her own girlhood weaponised against her – and is forced to make a devastating choice no daughter should ever have to make.

This is a thrilling world premiere that tells the true story of England’s first Witchfinder General, and wrenches the women he killed out from the shadows of history and into the spotlight.

Adapted by award-winning Mercury Playwright and screenwriter Ava Pickett and directed by Natasha Rickman, this gripping historical drama is a fiercely modern exploration of fear, control, and what happens when women’s voices are silenced.